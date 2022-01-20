Barnham Seminary College Chancellor Dr. Tom Barnette to Appear on KHCB Radio
Tune in to 105.7FM in Houston on January 20, 2022 to Dr. Barnette’s discussion on Death and Dying.
Houston, TX, January 20, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Tom Barnette, Chancellor of Barnham Graduate School and Seminary College announced today that he would be making a special appearance on KHCB Radio 105.7 FM on January 20, 2022 beginning at 10:30 AM CST to discuss Death and Dying.
While death is inevitable, mankind's response to it varies drastically. Dr. Barnette will be taking a closer look at the common perceptions and attitudes toward death. Mankind's perceptions vary widely as culture plays a key factor in the development of the framework in which prepare for the loss and then grieve a loved one.
Are people prepared to take care of theirselves and their family while dealing with a loss? Have they learned to communicate effectively with loved ones? These questions and more will be among the topics discussed during Dr. Barnette’s show.
Please listen January 20, 2022 at 10:30 am CST on 105.7 KHCB.
About Barnham Seminary and Graduate School
Barnham Graduate School and Seminary College is a private college located in Katy, Texas. Created in 2012, the mission of BGSSC is to provide high-quality, affordable education to those wishing to obtain an education in the areas of religious, dispute resolution, or not-for-profit management. With its commitment to quality, opportunity, and student success, BGSSC is known for its superb teaching, and preparation of students to face the difficult challenges in the current world. BGSSC self-funds its financial aid and scholarship programs with assistance from donations.
Contact
Loretta Higgins
713-726-6414
barnhamseminary.com
