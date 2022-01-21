The Food Lovers Marketplace Relaunches Multi-Vendor E-Commerce Store
Brisbane, Australia, January 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- One of the most uplifting things to witness is people coming together to become a community. The pandemic has hindered interpersonal interactions — preventing family and friends from gathering and businesses from spending valuable facetime with their customers. The Food Lovers Marketplace has made an effort to bring people together and turn them into a community through their collective love of food, local businesses and innovation in food delivery.
The Food Lover Marketplace launched in Australia at the start of 2021, offering an e-commerce marketplace that connects food and beverage producers with consumers in their local area and across the country. The Australian-owned and operated venture has relaunched in 2022 delivering a platform that is faster and easier to use for both customer and vendors.
“We will continue to innovate, breaking down the barriers between consumers and producers and connecting small businesses in the virtual world. Our marketplace empowers small businesses in the industry,” stated a company representative.
The platform is a tool to assist and empower Australian small businesses online. It allows sellers to showcase their products, giving them more time to focus on what they love. It also provides features like direct chat and order customization to simplify business operations and provide support along the way.
Consumers get more by shopping with The Food Lovers Marketplace. It’s a one-stop-shop for people who want to explore an array of artisan products in a single, secure location. The platform only features verified sellers with the proper identification and food licensing. It cuts out the middle-man, so customers can shop directly from local producers. Its “chat with sellers” feature allows customers to message sellers directly if they want to customize their order or arrange a pick-up/drop-off. It offers customers greater peace of mind by enabling safe online shopping through Secure SSL Payment Gateway and PayPal Checkout. It even has a buyer protection policy that guarantees refunds on non-delivered items and adds escrow protection on all orders.
More information can be found at https://thefoodloversmarket.com.au/.
Contact
Aliyah Ravat
https://www.thefoodloversmarket.com.au
