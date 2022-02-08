Denda Games Released HTML5 Game for Dutch Lottery
Denda Games, a game development company based in the Netherlands, has released the first branded HTML5 game for the Dutch Lottery to gamify the Customer Journey of the Lottery playing consumer.
Hengelo, Netherlands, February 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The definition of Gamification is: make complex things simple and fun, by adding game elements to your customer journey. By using the game mechanics, the consumer's involvement with a product is increased, which has a positive effect on the conversion.
Denda Games has supported the Customer Journey of the Dutch Lottery by producing a HTML5 game which was presented as a playable banner on the Dutch newspaper platform of DPG.
The game play consisted of catching lottery tickets, each lottery ticket represented a value in euro, the more you catch the more points you earned. When you dropped the tickets three times, you lost the game. Players share their score with other players. The number of players were remarkably high, so the release of the first branded game was a success.
Denda Games will develop more Branded Games this year, to support their strategy as a multi-platform game developer. Next projects are in the pipeline. At the introduction of this first release Jacques Neuvel, managing director of Denda Games stated, "For us, the success of this first Branded Game release brings us in a very positive flow to release more of these branded games, for everybody involved, developers and customer this is wonderful way of realizing important things."
