Buswell & Nyberg Create a Pop-Up Orchestra to Perform with Xtra Mile Recordings Artists, Including Frank Turner & Mull Historical Society

For one night only, Buswell & Nyberg have created a one off event featuring a 55 piece pop-up orchestra, playing a mix of Buswell & Nyberg's songs, TV/movie themes along with songs by very special guests including Xtra Mile Recordings artists Frank Turner, Mull Historical Society, Johnny Lloyd, Pet Needs, Guise, Berries & Deux Furieuses.