Buswell & Nyberg Create a Pop-Up Orchestra to Perform with Xtra Mile Recordings Artists, Including Frank Turner & Mull Historical Society

For one night only, Buswell & Nyberg have created a one off event featuring a 55 piece pop-up orchestra, playing a mix of Buswell & Nyberg's songs, TV/movie themes along with songs by very special guests including Xtra Mile Recordings artists Frank Turner, Mull Historical Society, Johnny Lloyd, Pet Needs, Guise, Berries & Deux Furieuses.
London, United Kingdom, January 22, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Shaun Buswell & Erik Nyberg return to London on 13th March 2022 to create another one-off concert with a pop-up orchestra made from locally-sourced, free-range musicians. This time, they’re teaming up with Xtra Mile Recordings to create an even more unique event.
For one night only, they have created a full pop-up orchestra made up of more than 50 musicians who have never met before. Then, with just a few hours rehearsal, they will play a mix of Buswell & Nyberg’s music, unique versions of some popular songs, renditions of classic movie/TV theme tunes, plus performances with very special guests, including 7 acts from Xtra Mile Recordings.
This one-off show will see Frank Turner, Mull Historical Society, Johnny Lloyd, Pet Needs, Guise, Berries & Deux Furieuses performing their songs with a full orchestra. A totally unique show, existing for just one night only.
