Infosec Institute’s Jack Koziol Named a 2022 Executive of the Year by In Business Magazine
Madison-based cybersecurity education entrepreneur recognized for accelerating company growth and innovation.
Madison, WI, January 22, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Infosec Institute, a leading cybersecurity education company, announced its CEO and founder, Jack Koziol, was recognized by In Business Magazine as a 2022 Executive of the Year. Since 2014, the Executive of the Year Awards have celebrated exemplary Wisconsin business executives based on leadership, innovation and company success.
The judging panel recognized Jack for leading the fight against cybercrime and collaborating with other industry leaders to do so. “Cybercrime is one of those, ‘keeps me up at night’ business issues,” noted one judge. “Every business is concerned about IT security and how to empower employees to make good decisions. Jack’s leadership and business insight is evidenced by the great success of Infosec this year and over the past two.”
“Madison has been my home for many years and where Infosec went from a small cybersecurity startup to the company we are today. It’s an honor to be recognized among these business leaders in the Madison community for the team’s work at Infosec. Our work is just beginning to make cybersecurity education more accessible, and we look forward to growing and giving back to the community we work and live in,” said Jack Koziol, CEO and founder of Infosec.
The recognition comes after a record year for Infosec, achieving 62% revenue growth from their software solutions and the 17th consecutive year of profitability since its founding. Infosec also earned over 70 industry awards, including being recognized as a Leader for IT Training in the IDC Marketscape, and formed partnerships with industry leaders like Microsoft, Coursera and Check Point Software Technologies. As an employer, Infosec was recognized as a Top Workplace in Madison, and its team donated more than 850 volunteer hours to 42 local non-profits, $15,000 to charities and $200,000 in cybersecurity scholarships for those trying to break into the industry.
Read the full award and company profile in In Businesses’ January 2022 Edition.
About Infosec
Infosec is a leading cybersecurity education company helping IT and security professionals advance their careers and empowering employees to be cyber safe at work and home. Its mission is to equip individuals and organizations with the knowledge and skills to confidently outsmart cybercrime. More than 70% of the Fortune 500 have relied on Infosec Skills to develop their security talent and teams, and more than 5 million learners worldwide are more cyber-resilient from Infosec IQ’s security awareness and phishing training. Follow Infosec on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Infosec’s Resources Blog for the latest news, or visit infosecinstitute.com for more information.
The judging panel recognized Jack for leading the fight against cybercrime and collaborating with other industry leaders to do so. “Cybercrime is one of those, ‘keeps me up at night’ business issues,” noted one judge. “Every business is concerned about IT security and how to empower employees to make good decisions. Jack’s leadership and business insight is evidenced by the great success of Infosec this year and over the past two.”
“Madison has been my home for many years and where Infosec went from a small cybersecurity startup to the company we are today. It’s an honor to be recognized among these business leaders in the Madison community for the team’s work at Infosec. Our work is just beginning to make cybersecurity education more accessible, and we look forward to growing and giving back to the community we work and live in,” said Jack Koziol, CEO and founder of Infosec.
The recognition comes after a record year for Infosec, achieving 62% revenue growth from their software solutions and the 17th consecutive year of profitability since its founding. Infosec also earned over 70 industry awards, including being recognized as a Leader for IT Training in the IDC Marketscape, and formed partnerships with industry leaders like Microsoft, Coursera and Check Point Software Technologies. As an employer, Infosec was recognized as a Top Workplace in Madison, and its team donated more than 850 volunteer hours to 42 local non-profits, $15,000 to charities and $200,000 in cybersecurity scholarships for those trying to break into the industry.
Read the full award and company profile in In Businesses’ January 2022 Edition.
About Infosec
Infosec is a leading cybersecurity education company helping IT and security professionals advance their careers and empowering employees to be cyber safe at work and home. Its mission is to equip individuals and organizations with the knowledge and skills to confidently outsmart cybercrime. More than 70% of the Fortune 500 have relied on Infosec Skills to develop their security talent and teams, and more than 5 million learners worldwide are more cyber-resilient from Infosec IQ’s security awareness and phishing training. Follow Infosec on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Infosec’s Resources Blog for the latest news, or visit infosecinstitute.com for more information.
Contact
InfoSecContact
Kate Rodgers
608-243-7765
infosecinstitute.com
Kate Rodgers
608-243-7765
infosecinstitute.com
Categories