Puppy Doula - Dogitivity Helps Families to Get the Best Beginning - A New Approach to Puppy Training
Dogitivity is a puppy doula business that helps and support novice families with puppies. The dog training business specializes in supporting families from the minute they decide to introduce a puppy into their lives. Dogitivity is introducing a new approach to dog training and a crucial step to shape the ideal future family pet.
Oxshott, United Kingdom, January 29, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Dogitivity Positive Dog Training Surrey introduces a new concept in puppy training. Professional Dog Trainer Christina Bluhme explains how Dogitivity is on a mission to prevent dogs from ending up in shelters.
Critical decisions are made the second a family chooses a breeder for their future puppy. Novice dog owners struggle already from this first essential decision. They are at a horrible risk of choosing and supporting low-quality backyard breeding by simply not noticing the behavioural and health concerns the puppies and parents might display. Consequences are often expensive vet bills and lots of grief and frustration for the inexperienced puppy owners.
Dogitivity's wish is to make the experience of adding a puppy to the family the best one possible. They assist in finding quality breeders and healthy well-socialized puppies, which they believe to be the essential first step.
Dogitivity will help prepare for the puppy's homecoming, prepare the puppy set-up, puppy food, and everything needed for a smooth transitioning into family life with a new puppy. The puppy training business will make bespoke puppy training plans adapted to novice families' lifestyles and routines.
Novice dog owners mistakingly believe that puppies are child friendly, and often experience that their children are disappointed and maybe even fearful of the family's new puppy, Christina explains.
Dogitivity is commited to educate families, especially children. The dog training business has a strong belief that by teaching children to read their new puppies body language and by establishing house rules, rehoming can in many cases be avoided because the puppy learns from the beginning that his subtle requests of space are being listened to with respect."
The Dogitivity families have full support. The puppy trainer is always only a phone call away and there to support them every step of the way.
