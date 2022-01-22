Toll Brothers at Montaine Announces New Available Home Sites in Its Point Collection
Castle Rock, CO, January 22, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Toll Brothers, the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced that new home sites are available in its Point Collection in Montaine, a master-planned, resort-style community south of Castle Rock. Several of the available home sites back to open space.
Homes in Montaine - Point Collection range from 1,960 to more than 2,600 square feet with two to five bedrooms, two or three bathrooms, and prices from the low -$600,000s.
From atop Mount Montaine, the highest point in the community and the highest vantage point throughout Castle Rock, there are remarkable views of Castle Rock’s famed buttes, towering trees, and varying topography in the area.
Montaine features clubhouses, pools, fitness centers, parks, 548 acres of open space, and 13 miles of walking, biking, and hiking trails. The community is located within the exceptional Douglas County School District, home to top-ranking schools year after year. Montaine is only 10 minutes from Old Town Castle Rock featuring local boutiques, dinning, and entertainment, and only 20 minutes from Park Meadows Mall, one of Colorado’s premier shopping destinations.
“Montaine residents enjoy spectacular amenities and a fantastic blend of luxury and value,” says Mark Bailey, Group President of Toll Brothers in Colorado. “Home buyers won’t want to miss this opportunity to build their dream home in this exceptional community. There is also one quick move-in home available in the Point Collection.”
Montaine is conveniently located near Crystal Valley Pkwy. and Plum Creek Blvd., just 10 minutes south from Old Town Castle Rock, 15 minutes to Inverness, 15 minutes to E-470, 25 minutes to the DTC, and 45 minutes to Denver International Airport. The sales center is located at 2 Simmental Loop, Castle Rock, 80104. For more information, call 720-649-5654 or visit LiveMontaine.com.
About Toll Brothers
Toll Brothers, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded over 50 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.”
For more information, visit TollBrothers.com.
Contact
Toll Brothers ColoradoContact
Laurie Anderson
303-758-1118
www.tollbrothers.com
