Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Life, Death and After: A Self-Help Guide for Loss, Bereavement and Grief" by Tony Bhaur
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Life, Death and After: A Self-Help Guide for Loss, Bereavement and Grief" by Tony Bhaur.
Oxford, United Kingdom, January 24, 2022 --(PR.com)-- About Life, Death And After: A self-help guide for loss, bereavement and grief
Tony Bhaur accidentally became involved with a local hospice over two decades ago. As a volunteer, he performed various tasks and, within a short period of time, the breadth of his duties became extensive.
To help with the work he was doing, Tony decided to study psychology, taking, several courses to deal with end-of-life care, and has been a part-time volunteer bereavement counsellor for many years now.
Tony’s involvement with patients, their families and friends from all walks of life, different ethnic backgrounds and social standing made him realise that loss and bereavement are not discussed openly.
Tony’s personal experiences and observations within his role led to him writing Life, Death and After which is a culmination of his own personal stories, knowledge from experts in various related fields and contributions from various respected professionals.
This work has been reviewed by colleagues, friends, professionals and management.
Life, Death And After is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: 250 pages
ISBN-13: 9781800942615 and 9781800942837
Dimensions: 15.2 x 1.5 x 22.9 cm
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/LDAA
Amazon Kindle eBook: B09MW82D3C
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2022
Contact and More from Tony Bhaur via:
Email: amarjitbhaur@gmail.com
Twitter: @baldeepbhaur
Instagram: Baldeepbhaur
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:
Marketing & Promotions
Michael Terence Publishing
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
