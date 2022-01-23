Reviveadservermod Launch Mobile SDK Viewability Plugin for Revive Adserver
Launched by reviveadservermod, Mobile SDK Viewability Plugin for Revive Adserver provides advertisers with precise metric reports detailing the number of times the creatives have appeared before the real user.
San Francisco, CA, January 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The main motive of this plugin is to ensure that the advertisers should be able to know the real number of times a creative is viewed by the user. At present impressions are calculated when the creative gets loaded on the mobile, meaning the creative may or may not be viewed by the user but still it will be counted as an impression. The plugin provides marketers with an opportunity to know the exact impression count (i.e.) impressions viewed by real users.
Viewability metric in digital advertising tracks ad impressions seen by a real user. The plugin makes sure that the impression of a creative will not be counted unless it is viewed by a real user. The plugin provides the admin options to define viewability percentage and time of banner to calculate the impression when a user views the creative.
The plugin provides marketers with precise metric reports detailing the number of times the creatives have appeared before the real user. Creatives delivered must be seen by a real user for the campaigns to have an impact, change the perception and enhance brand loyalty. The plugins help marketers to understand campaign effectiveness and reduce ad wastage to a great extent thereby leading advertising spend to be allocated to the most valuable media. With this plugin, marketers can understand the real brand value based on impressions delivered through each campaign.
