Global Capital Partners Fund Sustains the American Hospitality Industry Amid Global Crisis
The commercial lender continues acquisition funding programs, undeterred.
New York, NY, January 24, 2022 --(PR.com)-- According to a report by the World Travel & Tourism Council, the US Travel and Tourism industry lost a staggering $4.7 trillion in 2020. This slashed its contribution to the GDP by almost half, leading to multiple closures, mass layoffs, and the first global crisis of this century.
The American hospitality sector has suffered quite a bit due to the downtick in travel and tourism, never mind the concerning uptick in flight cancellations. By continuing its commercial financing programs, GCP Fund might have saved the day for several investors, owners, and builders in the hospitality industry.
“We’ve been in the business long enough to know things could be worse,” said a GCP Fund spokesperson. “The current times are concerning from a travel standpoint, but globalization is already here. It’s only a matter of time before we come to grips with COVID-19 and restore the status quo. The real question is, why should we let this pandemic slow us down? Even if it’s here to stay, we can’t exactly uproot the entire hospitality sector to accommodate it, now, can we?
“This is why we’ve maintained the current way of things and continued to grant loans for the acquisition and development of motels, hotels, restaurants, cafes, nightclubs, bars, resorts, and anything else that falls under the hospitality umbrella,” the spokesperson explained.
Over the years, Global Capital Partners Fund has granted personalized and flexible commercial loans, starting at $1MM. Its financing options are diverse and can be converted into long-term permanent loans.
As for the loan structures, there are several to choose from, including mezzanine financing, bridge loans, structured joint venture financing, asset-based loans, and construction loans. These options come with in-house underwriting services, further streamlining the loan approval process for the investor.
For more information regarding loan structures for acquisition and development, go to https://gcpfund.com/.
About Global Capital Partners Fund, LLC
Global Capital Partners Fund is New York City’s top-tier commercial lender of asset-based loans. Under the leadership of its chairman Joe Malvasio, the private lender has financed a number of bridge and long-term loans for small and major development projects across the United States. The company’s loan approval process is quick, easy, and complete with underwriting services. For more information, visit the website given below.
Contact: 1-800-514-7350
Address: 555 Fifth Ave. Suite 1501 New York, NY 10017
Email: contact@gcpfund.com
