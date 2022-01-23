Systweak’s Advanced System Protector Comes with a Refreshed Look
The Security Solution for Windows Now Comes with New UI & Improved Scanning Engine
Jaipur, India, January 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Known for designing and developing practical utilities for various Operating Systems, Systweak Software have yet another update. Company’s most popular computer security software for Windows users, Advanced System Protector, gets a new UI alongside an enhanced scanning engine.
As the name entails, the PC Security Software protects users from harmful infections by providing absolute protection and keeping your data secure. The software not only keeps malware and potential infections at bay but also detects & removes Potentially Unwanted Programs (PUPs) effectively.
Mr. Shrishail Rana, CEO, Systweak Software, expressed, “At Systweak, we totally understand the importance of device protection and data privacy. And, our revamped application for Windows, Advanced System Protector, boasts all the essential functionalities that are required to secure your PC from new/existing threats and enjoy complete browsing protection. We hope that our improved scanning engine and new dashboard can live up to the expectations of users and they get ultimate protection against harmful infections and threats.”
“The new updates are certainly going to help users to safeguard their Windows PC in an efficient manner. We’ve completely revamped the dashboard’s color scheme and made significant improvements to the scanning engine to ensure accurate threat detection and elimination. We hope users enjoy the new look and feel of the product, while keeping their device security intact,” further added, Mr. Praveen Khanna, Vice President, Systweak Software.
For more details, please visit the official website of Advanced System Protector: https://www.systweak.com/advanced-system-protector
About The Company: With the vision to simplify & secure digital life, Systweak Software is a leading IT Solution Company serves a diverse list of clients and industries globally. The company comprehends the fact that self-improvement is the only key to success. Our high adaptability towards implementing cutting-edge technologies gives us a leg up in the dynamic environment. We believe in providing high quality & easy-to-use system optimizing utilities worldwide.
