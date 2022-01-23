The Third Annual Power Education Rankings from NJ MED Has Just Been Released.
Education can show you where the world has been and where it is going. According to NJ MED CEO, it will become the most powerful instrument in the 21st century.
Washington, DC, January 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- This month, the New Jersey Minority Educational Development (NJ MED) released its 2022 International Power Education Rankings. The goal of the rankings is to assess and rank the economic and social impact of each country's educational system.
This is the third year of NJ MED's yearly Power Education Rankings, which began in 2020. South Korea has reclaimed the top spot, while Denmark, which was ranked first last year, has dropped to second this year. The Netherlands, Germany, and Ireland remained among the top five countries from last year's rankings.
For the first time, major economic superpowers such as the United States and China did not make the top 20 ranks out of 203 countries. Finland and Japan both dropped out of the top five, placing seventh and thirteenth, respectively.
Mr. Albert Mitchell II, CEO/Founder of NJ MED, stated, "The twenty-first century was rocked by an unseen meteor mist." This has wreaked havoc on nation's economies, delaying economic growth by five to ten years. Countries that were barely holding on, have slipped and smashed dreams of millions upon millions of children.
"If we as living occupants of this world don't regroup and refocus on education," Mr. Mitchell remarked. The next generation and the following generations will experience poverty and fight for survival. A person's ability to learn grows as a function of their education. Not having access to a good education system, will not allow them to do so. Individuals are left with a sense of wandering, hopelessness, and despair.
On its website - https://worldtop20.org/education-database, NJ MED has a complete listing of 203 countries. This chart shows each country's economic strengths and weaknesses. Growth and the potential reduction in their labor force. The rankings also show that violence and poverty are on the rise in many countries around the world.
