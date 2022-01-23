MTS' 17-Year-Old Hannyta Follows Top 5 International iTunes Debut with New Co-Write
MTS' Scotland-based singer-songwriter will release “Make It To The Night” on Friday, January 21st. It was co-written with Tommy Jones.
Scotland, United Kingdom, January 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Since she released her debut single, “Wildflower” in late October, 17-year-old singer/songwriter Hannyta has racked up some impressive accolades. The single reached the Top 5 of the international iTunes charts, while receiving more than 32K Spotify streams. The cinematic music video for the song has garnered over 11K YouTube views. In fact, the picturesque production has also taken the film festival circuit by storm, receiving numerous festival Official Selections and winning the prestigious International Motion Picture Critics Awards, among others. The track has also earned her attention from the Music Awards circuit, helping her snare nominations in the Social Stars WW Awards and the Red Carpet Holland Awards. With the success of “Wildflower,” Hannyta has set the stage for her next single release.
On Friday, January 21st, 2022, Hannyta will release “Make It To The Night” (MTS Records). The Euro Electro-pop track, written by Hannyta and Tommy Jones (lyrics,) has already made critics take notice. Honk Magazine says, “Hannyta strikes again! The single 'Make it to the Night' is a lush soundscape of pulsing synths, slammed drum samples, decaying reverb, and electric pianos.” MusicCrowns raves, “With infectious pop melodies, soothing vocals, and a dynamic hook in the chorus, this is a track that demands multiple listens!”
An official music video is in the planning stages.
About Hannyta: Born Hanna Olah, Hannyta is a 17-year-old singer and songwriter based in the UK. Originally from Hungary, the talented young starlet grew up in Scotland. Having spent a lot of time with her Aunt from Florida, she has developed a love of all things American. After releasing a string of successful cover versions of songs by Idina Menzel, Rachel Platten and Lauren Daigle, among others, Hannyta has released “Wildflower,” her debut original synth pop single.
For more information, visit www.hannyta.com
On Friday, January 21st, 2022, Hannyta will release “Make It To The Night” (MTS Records). The Euro Electro-pop track, written by Hannyta and Tommy Jones (lyrics,) has already made critics take notice. Honk Magazine says, “Hannyta strikes again! The single 'Make it to the Night' is a lush soundscape of pulsing synths, slammed drum samples, decaying reverb, and electric pianos.” MusicCrowns raves, “With infectious pop melodies, soothing vocals, and a dynamic hook in the chorus, this is a track that demands multiple listens!”
An official music video is in the planning stages.
About Hannyta: Born Hanna Olah, Hannyta is a 17-year-old singer and songwriter based in the UK. Originally from Hungary, the talented young starlet grew up in Scotland. Having spent a lot of time with her Aunt from Florida, she has developed a love of all things American. After releasing a string of successful cover versions of songs by Idina Menzel, Rachel Platten and Lauren Daigle, among others, Hannyta has released “Wildflower,” her debut original synth pop single.
For more information, visit www.hannyta.com
Contact
MTS Management GroupContact
Michael Stover
412-445-5282
www.mtsmanagementgroup.com
Michael Stover
412-445-5282
www.mtsmanagementgroup.com
Categories