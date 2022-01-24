SDG Championship Tournament Honoring Dubai Expo and UN Global Goals Week Kicks Off
Delhi, India, January 24, 2022 --(PR.com)-- India's Orion Square, the leading youth impact organization based in New Delhi, in partnership with Arab Youth Venture Foundation, UAE's leading youth development NGO announced the launch of a 10-day SDG virtual youth tournament titled, Voice of the New Generation (VONG), as a precursor to EXPOMUN, the history-making Model UN conference slated for March 25-28.
The VONG tourney focuses on the UN Sustainable Development Goals and is comprised of debates, a talent show, trivia pop quizzes, a hackathon and more. Prizes and awards are on offer for winning teams. The tournament seeks youth whose ideas can change the world by way of problem solving and innovative solutions.
According to Nitin Dhawan, founder, of Orion Square, "The VONG SDG Championship will not only bring the youth of the world together during the Dubai Expo to support the sustainable development goals, it gives the new generation a common platform to express these ideas, find like-minded people and build synergies. Program participants learn about improving communication skills, enhancing teamwork, building partnerships, and thinking critically. VONG encourages them to enhance their understanding of critical themes including climate change, clean and affordable renewable energy, ethics, equality-equity, clean water, zero hunger and biodiversity. A societal transformation, in terms of building a deeper understanding about sustainability, is the need of the hour."
Participation is free and open to all students. Visit https://vong.orionsquare.org/sdg-championship/ for information and registration.
For more information please contact:
Nitin Dhawan for Orion Square / nitin@theorion.org
Lisa La Bonté for Arab Youth Venture Foundation / lisa@ayvf.org
About the Expo Model United Nations conference (EXPOMUN)
Aiming to make multiple Guinness World Records, the Expo Model United Nations (EXPOMUN) conference aims to host 120 nationalities of dynamic young delegates and aspiring diplomats in Dubai during Expo2020. The events take place starting with an SDGs activity during Dubai Expo Global Goals (SDGs) Week Jan. 16-22 with the 4-day conference running March 25 to 28. www.EXPOMUN.com
About Orion Square
With a mission to nurture conscious global citizens of the world, since 2017, Orion Square works with global students aged 13 to 18, sensitising them to real world social issues, and getting them to research, reflect and develop solutions that result in positive actions to save the world. www.orionsquare.org
About the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDG)
The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, adopted by all United Nations Member States in 2015, provides a shared blueprint for peace and prosperity for people and the planet, now and into the future. At its heart are the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which are an urgent call for action by all countries - developed and developing - in a global partnership. They recognize that ending poverty and other deprivations must go hand-in-hand with strategies that improve health and education, reduce inequality, and spur economic growth – all while tackling climate change and working to preserve our oceans and forests. www.sustainabledevelopment.un.org
About Arab Youth Venture Foundation (AYVF), Producer
Middle East's first NGO for strategic workforce development supporting GCC's diversified economic visions, fuelling pipelines of national talent and nurturing company (jobs!) creators with a foundation in STEM across Space, Cybersecurity, Fintech, Energy industries serving 103 nationalities and impacting over 5 million youth aged 6 to 26 since 2007. www.ayvf.org
