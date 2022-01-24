The Mom’s Choice Awards Names Molly – A Love Story Among the Best in Family-Friendly Products
Histria Books is honored to announce that Molly – A Love Story by Dana Brackob has earned the prestigious Mom’s Choice Award®. Having been rigorously evaluated by a panel of MCA evaluators, Molly – A Love Story is deemed to be among the best products for families.
Las Vegas, NV, January 24, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Mom’s Choice Awards® has named Molly – A Love Story by Dana Brackob as among the best in family-friendly media, products and services. The MCA evaluation process uses a propriety methodology in which entries are scored on a number of elements including production quality, design, educational value, entertainment value, originality, appeal, and cost.
"We are thrilled to earn the Mom’s Choice Awards Honoring Excellence Seal of Approval,” says Dana Ungureanu, Manager at Histria Books. “We know all the great things the MCA does to connect consumers, educators, and caregivers with the best products and services available for families."
To be considered for an award, each entrant submits five identical samples for testing. Entries are matched to evaluators in the MCA database. Evaluators are bound by a strict code of ethics not only to ensure objectivity, but also to ensure that the evaluation is free from manufacturer influence. The five evaluations are submitted to the MCA Executive Committee for final review and approval.
"Our aim to introduce families and educators to best-in-class products and services,” explains Dawn Matheson, Executive Director of the Mom’s Choice Awards. “We have a passion to help families grow emotionally, physically and spiritually. Parents and educators know that products and services bearing our seal of approval are high-quality and also a great value. The MCA evaluation program is designed to incorporate the expertise of scientists, physicians and other specialists; but we also engage parents, children, educators, and caregivers because they are experts in knowing what is best for their families.”
With the evaluation now complete, the testing samples of Molly – A Love Story will be donated to schools, libraries, hospitals and nonprofit organizations.
About Histria Books
Histria Books is an independent publishing house based in Las Vegas and Palm Beach. It publishes a wide-range of books across its various imprints. For more information, visit histriabooks.com or contact us at info@histriabooks.com
About the Mom’s Choice Awards®
The Mom’s Choice Awards® (MCA) evaluates products and services created for children, families and educators. The program is globally recognized for establishing the benchmark of excellence in family-friendly media, products and services. The organization is based in the United States and has reviewed thousands of entries from more than 55 countries.
Around the world, parents, educators, retailers and members of the media look for the MCA mother-and-child Honoring Excellence seal of approval when selecting quality products and services for children and families.
