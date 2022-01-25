CellarStone Inc. Announces QCommission’s Integration with MS Dynamics GP
Half Moon Bay, CA, January 25, 2022 --(PR.com)-- CellarStone Inc., provider of the leading sales commission software in the market as well as sales performance management software and other solutions, is happy to share that QCommission is now able to successfully integrate with MS Dynamics GP.
Microsoft Dynamics GP is a mid-market business accounting software or ERP software package. It uses either Microsoft SQL Server 2005, 2008, 2012, 2014 or 2016 to store data. It is one of four accounting packages acquired by Microsoft that now share the Microsoft Dynamics Business Solutions brand. MS Dynamics GP is written in a language called Dexterity.
Microsoft provides eConnect SDK to interact with MS Dynamics GP. eConnect is a programmable Enterprise Application Integration (EAI) solution for Microsoft Business. eConnect offers fast and accurate accessibility to an extensive set of Microsoft Business Solutions.
The eConnect SDK exposes the data objects available in MS Dynamics GP. Data formats including notes and activities can in turn be accessed using QXchange. QXchange is a technology developed by CellarStone, Inc. and it used to integrate with other applications including MS Dynamics GP. Specific data access plug-ins (DAP) for different systems can be added to QXchange to integrate with different data sources. A special DAP for MS Dynamics GP allows QCommission to exchange data with GP.
Overall, QCommission does a tremendous job understanding the intricacies of the MS Dynamics GP data structure as well as the complications inherent in the commission process. With this ability, it integrates the two systems in such a manner that the complexity to the customer is reduced to a minimal level. Because of the complexities and the number of different ways customers can use MS Dynamics GP, QCommission's expert services are utilized to configure the exact integration process between QCommission and MS Dynamics GP for the best solution.
When asked about QCommission’s ability to integrate with MS Dynamics GP, this is what Sanal Sankar, CellarStone’s Vice President for Technology, had to share, “At CellarStone, one of our biggest purposes is to satisfy our customers by solving their problems. Having been in the business for over 20 years, one of the things we have gotten to master over time is our integration with other tools and software like MS Dynamics GP, Oracle Fusion CRM, QuickBooks, PayPal, SFDC, and many more. QCommission’s integration with GP helps our existing and future customers with faster, more reliable implementations each time, helping them save time and effort every pay period.”
About CellarStone and QCommission
With more than 1,700 customers located in 50+ countries, Cellarstone, Inc. is a premier firm and market leader in the Sales Compensation Management, Sales Operations, and Sales Analytics arena. CellarStone works with IT, Finance, Human Resources, and Sales to manage and implement variable pay and sales commission systems.
Currently, QCommission has 20 vertical-specific templates, more than 40 direct integrations with the most popular CRM and Finance systems, and at least 150 available reports and analytics.
For more information, please visit www.qcommission.com.
