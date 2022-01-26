Loveforce International Declares Peace as Ami Cannon Sings "Get Your Mind Right Mama"
Loveforce International releases two new digital music singles by Ami Cannon and A Prophet Among Us and gives away an e-book in their honor.
Santa Clarita, CA, January 26, 2022 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, January 28th, Loveforce International will release two new digital music singles. The two new digital music singles will be by A Prophet Among Us and Ami Cannon respectively. To celebrate the release of these two new digital singles, Loveforce International will giveaway a book.
The new digital Music single by A Prophet Among Us is entitled “Declare Peace”. Lyrically, the song discusses the futility of war and suggests that, rather than declaring war, nations declare peace. Musically, the song is a fast, upbeat, Ska genre song with Rock overtones. The lyric is sung with a sense of urgency.
The New Digital Music Single by Ami Cannon, entitled “Get Your Mind Right Mama,” harkens back to the roots of Blues and Rock music genres. Lyrically, the song tells the story of a funny looking and enigmatic, yet charismatic figure that is addressing a crowd of people and holding the crowd in his sway.
The book being given away is the digital e-book version of Every Lyric Tells A Story. Every Lyric Tells A Story is a collection of song lyrics that tell stories about people, their lives, their hopes and dreams. It is hoped that readers will recognize themselves or people they know in some of the lyrics.
“With Russia poised to invade Ukraine and China placing military bases outside of its own borders, war, in the very near future, is a distinct possibility. This is the best time for the world to take notice of, listen and heed the song “Declare Peace,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. Ami Cannon’s song harkens back to a time when the world was at peace. Peace and the hope for peace is definitely the message we are closing January with, tying up our January theme of Hope and controversy,” he continued.
The e-book will be given away Friday, January 28th worldwide on Amazon exclusively. The two new digital singles will be released to The new digital single will be distributed to iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Media Net, TikTock, BoomPlay, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, and Yandex.
For Further Information, Contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954
