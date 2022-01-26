The Waterproof Group Completes Commercial Roofing on Domino's in East Cobb
Marietta, GA, January 26, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Waterproof Group is proud to announce the completion of a waterproof coating and commercial roof restoration project for the commercial center that houses Domino's Pizza and more in East Cobb on Lower Roswell Rd. This project was completed by The Waterproof Group team and we were able to use state-of-the-art waterproof roof coating backed by amazing warranties. Our company specializes in waterproofing as well as commercial roofing, so it only makes sense that we would be chosen for this project.
After completing the restoration and installation of the new waterproof coating system for their commercial roof, there was no more water leakage throughout the buildings units or into any surrounding area.
In addition to high-quality workmanship from an experienced team of professionals who have been in business for several years, the company offers financing with approved credit.
Contact
Crystal Morris
770-546-3998
www.TheWaterproofGroup.com
