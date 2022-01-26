Augusta Boxing Club Holds Fight of the Hearts Fundraiser
Proceeds from the nonprofit's event will benefit its Experience of a Lifetime program.
Augusta, GA, January 26, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Augusta Boxing Club – a nonprofit organization that combines athletics, academics, and counseling – will host its second Fight of the Hearts fundraiser on Sat., Feb. 12 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. More than 20 boxing matches featuring boxers eight years of age and older will take place at the club located at 1929 Walton Way. Proceeds will benefit the group’s Experience of a Lifetime program, which uses boxing as a hook to steer troubled youth off the streets and into a structured environment that builds confidence and develops self-discipline.
In addition to the fundraiser, the boxing club is holding a hygiene supply drive for Project Refresh, a nonprofit dedicated to creating Augusta’s first mobile shower unit for the area’s homeless population. Donations – including shampoo, body wash, toothpaste, and toilet paper – are greatly appreciated.
The organization is led by director Ray Whitfield, a former National Golden Gloves boxer who started boxing at 12 years old at the Augusta Boxing Club. He said the nonprofit needs to raise a total annual goal of $72,000 to cover the costs of equipment, membership, travels, and additional expenses.
To date the club has raised a total of $31,250 thanks to the support of the Augusta Bar Association, City of Augusta, Community Foundation, FPL Food and more. Frank M. Durst IV recently donated $15,000 in honor of Whitfield and his commitment to the boxing club. Durst and Whitfield share a 25-year history and friendship that began as Augusta Boxing Club teammates.
Augusta Boxing Club will hold its grand reopening on Wed., Feb. 9 at 5 p.m. to showcase recent improvements including new gym equipment, updated flooring, and new interior and exterior building painting. The evening will include a sparring session and facility tours of the renovated building. The grand opening is free and open to the public.
“The club’s reopening lets our community know that, after more than 45 years, we are here and we are better than ever,” said Whitfield. “The boxing club was my home when I was growing up, and I look forward to it serving as a safe place where future boxers can thrive both physically and emotionally for many years to come.”
Founded in 1976 by probation officer Tom Moraetes, the Augusta Boxing Club operates with the assistance of area law enforcement agencies and relies on donations for support. The nonprofit is structured as an after school and community support organization designed to curtail drug abuse and crime among young adults and children.
Fight of the Hearts tickets are $15 per person. Registration to fight is $20 and open to USA Boxing members. For more information about the fundraiser and Augusta Boxing Club, call (706) 825-9064.
Contact
Rochelle Brandvein
www.augustaboxingclub.com
