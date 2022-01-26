Founder of SHEEN Magazine & Co-Founder of Chapman Products Company Featured in Vogue Magazine
Fountain Inn, SC, January 26, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Founder of SHEEN Magazine and co-founder of Chapman, Products Inc. Mrs. Kimberly M. Chapman has a lot to celebrate. She is a “Black Doll” featured in the prestigious Vogue Magazine.
Possessing the perfect combination of beauty, ambition, and intelligence, Chapman, amongst many, was selected by The Black Doll Affair™ committee to be a “Black Doll.” Founder Dana Hill says, “After seeing the results of the 2007’ doll test,’ where children pointed out the black doll as bad, I immediately saw the need to change how little Black girls perceived themselves and how they were perceived. We all have seen research confirming that Black women are often not considered beautiful. Therefore, The Black Doll Affair’s primary goal is to change that narrative internationally.” Hill continues, “We wanted corporations to engage with us. Thus, we entered into experiences to target international demographics in the world’s most high-profile magazines. It’s been ten years since our start, so I wanted to do something different. We’ve done Vogue four times, been a feature on Oprah, seen in Vanity Fair, Essence, SHEEN Magazine, and looking toward Cosmo. This time our Vogue Magazine placement is not a partnership; it’s a promise fulfilled showcasing the absolute best in beauty, intelligence, grace, and philanthropy. Mrs. Kimberly Chapman is a member of our newest class. We certainly are glad to have her.”
About The Black Doll Affair
The Black Doll Affair™ is a social network of beautiful “Black” women who donate black dolls to girls at Christmas. After seeing the results of the 2007 “doll test,” where children pointed out the black doll as bad, the Founder, Dana Hill, immediately saw the need to change how little black girls perceived themselves and how they were perceived. The philanthropic women of the Black Doll Affair™ are referred to as “The Black Dolls™.” The Black Dolls™ are volunteers of all ages and sizes - some are fashion models, while others are role models. By donating beautiful black dolls, the organizational hope is that young black recipients will increase their self-esteem and be reminded of their inner and outer beauty.
About SHEEN Magazine
SHEEN Magazine is The Ultimate Beauty Guide for the modern-day woman and a preeminent voice within the beauty industry. Published bi-monthly, SHEEN Magazine has consistently proven to be a media influencer, providing up-to-date news on current trends within the world of beauty, fashion, hair, and entertainment. SHEEN strives to educate, motivate, and empower, reaffirming the importance of self-worth while encouraging its audience to achieve their highest potential.
Follow us on Twitter and Snapchat at @sheenmagazine. Connect with us on Facebook at The Sheen Magazine and Instagram at @thesheenmagazine.
About Chapman Products Company, Inc.
Chapman Products Company, INC is more than your average consumer brands conglomerate. CPC manufactures hair and skincare products for Nairobi Professional, Congo Professional, Pamper, Kerafena Natural Hair Smoothing System, Grandma’s Secret Potion, Affair Hair, and Akura Wellness Skincare.
CPC hair care products are scientifically designed for professionals and created with quality ingredients to ensure 100% customer satisfaction. When starting the family empire, the husband and wife team William P. Chapman Jr. and Kimberly Chapman dreamed of CPC becoming a household name worldwide, providing all cultures and ethnicities with inclusive and non-discriminative products.
Seeing the need for better and healthier hair-care products, they set out to fill a void. With prudence, CPC was first a local success. Next, the effects gained a regional victory, then national recognition. Currently, CPC brands have a worldwide footprint distributed internationally, with over 200 distributors and 28 employees.
For more information, go to www.chapmanproducts.com. Follow at @nairobiprofessional, @congoprofessional, @kerafenahair, @affairhairpro, and @akurawellness.
Contact Information
Sheen Magazine
Director of Public Relations—Jackie Bush
www.sheenmagazine.com
Twitter and Instagram: @gjjpr_
prdirector@sheenmagazine.com
213.924.9204
