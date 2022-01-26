The Beanstalk: Jamal & the Beanstalk is Available for Pre-Order
Springfield, OH, January 26, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Now Available on Kindle and for Paperback Pre-Order.
The Beanstalk: Jamal & the Beanstalk is being released by Higher Ground Books & Media in both novel and graphic novel form. Both versions are available for Kindle and for pre-order in the HGBM Shop. You can also purchase the two versions as a part of a bundle. The Beanstalk tells of the journey of Jamal, an adolescent boy who takes a magical journey into many adventures that ultimately bring him home. Partially set in Atlanta, Georgia, the story juxtaposes the city life with the magical, surrealistic world he encounters on his travels. The story follows the trials and accomplishments of the main character as he overcomes himself and grows tremendously because of it. Although a fantastical account of an imaginary boy in an imaginary world, this coming-of-age story easily relates to current teenage youth that still resides in us all. This story depicts how it is sometimes a daily struggle to find out who we are and what makes us whole.
Q. Kalique hails from Charlotte, NC. A graduate of Clark Atlanta University with a major in English and Spanish, he eventually went on to attend graduate school at Georgia State University where he got his Master’s in Education, Behavior Learning Disabilities. He has a passion for working with youth in various settings both formal and informally, and currently teaches internationally in Venezuela. Kalique began writing poetry when he was 8 years old, and later moved on to reports and short stories. When he was 18, he decided that if he was going to be a writer that he should start at that very moment, and so he did. His first novel, Soul remains unfinished. It was not until he gave in to the truth of his fantastical visions of the world around him did he begin writing The Beanstalk. He has since finished the sequel. It is entitled, The Witch and Her Army of Shadows.
Higher Ground Books & Media is an independent publisher based in Springfield, OH. We publish stories that are inspirational, educational, and motivational! Our work is Christian-based, and we strive to share stories of positive transformation that showcase God's power in our lives. You can find more information about this title and others offered by HGBM at www.highergroundbooksandmedia.com.
If you would like more information about this book, please call Rebecca Benston at 937-925-0387 or email highergroundbooksandmedia@gmail.com.
