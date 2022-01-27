Arab Health 2022: a1qa is Among Attendees
The a1qa experts are visiting the major medical exhibition to talk about the importance of QA for eHealth solutions.
Lakewood, CO, January 27, 2022 --(PR.com)-- a1qa is kicking off the year by attending Arab Health 2022 in Dubai to speak about the ways of enhancing eHealth software quality.
During 24-27 January, Arab Health is gathering healthcare professionals to showcase top-notch medical technologies, exchange expertise, and participate in multiple conferences.
a1qa is joining the event to talk about the pivotal role of QA regarding eHealth products and help the participants ensure the high quality and security of their health-related IT solutions.
Dima Tish, Head of global business development at a1qa, shares his thoughts: “Once faced with the COVID-19 outbreak, the world changed irrevocably. The pandemic has shown that people were hardly prepared for big shifts like that. Luckily, eHealth solutions enable real-time monitoring of patients at high risk and boost the overall efficiency of health care.
"In this context, software soundness has become the need of the hour, as when it comes to human lives, accuracy means a great deal. To guarantee that highly sophisticated software products run like clockwork with no defects leading to dire consequences, companies may focus on software testing and ensuring compliance with HIPAA and some other utmost industry regulations.”
Throughout 23–28 January, the a1qa team would be pleased to meet you in the Dubai downtown to touch upon the role of QA while developing medical software and help provide end users with reliable products.
About a1qa
With 19+ years in SQA, a1qa has supported 800+ global clients in delivering high-quality IT solutions across BFSI, eHealth, telecom, IT and software development, and other industries. To assist businesses in achieving such goals as accelerated go-to-market time, boosted CX, reduced QA costs, 1,000+ QA engineers apply QA best practices, adhere to global IT trends, and hone professional skills within in-house CoEs and R&Ds. a1qa’s quality management system is certified according to ISO 9001:2015.
Contacts:
United Kingdom:
3d Floor, 5-8 Dysart Street, Moorgate House, London, EC2A 2BX
+44 208 816 7320
United States:
3900 S. Wadsworth Blvd. Suite 485 Lakewood, CO 80235
+1 720 207 5122
start@a1qa.com
