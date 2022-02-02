Vitamin Drip Minnesota Changes Their Name to Driip, Offers More Functional Medicine Services for Patients
Wayzata, MN, February 02, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Vitamin Drip Minnesota, a health and wellness center offering vitamin IV nutrient therapy and functional medicine practices to provide a holistic approach to improving health, is now Driip IV Therapy. By leaving the Vitamin Drip brand and becoming its own brand, the business can expand into new product and service lines to better support their clientele. Driip will continue to offer patients the same evidence-based approach for immune function support.
“As part of Vitamin Drip International, we were limited in how we could treat patients. Now that we have branched out and created our own brand, we can offer an approach to healing that is more grounded in functional medicine,” said Dr. Chris Frykman, Co-Owner of Driip. “I am proud that Dr. Shamanie Thompson and I are able to further help the community that we love.”
New services include previously offered IV drips and boosts and has now expanded into extensive testing through bloodwork, ozone therapy, functional medicine, and revolutionary EBO2 (Extracorporeal Blood Oxygenation and Ozonation) therapies. All IV recipes are scientifically crafted with various vitamins and nutrients to restore energy and balance to the body. There is also a Full Surgical Protocol IV formulated for anyone currently undergoing or preparing for an upcoming surgery.
In addition to IV therapy, Driip provides "boosts" which give patients high doses of vitamins and minerals. Patients can choose from the Immune Boost with selenium and zinc, Energy Boost with arginine and taurine, Stress Buster Boost with vitamins B5 and B6, and High Dose Boosts for vitamin C, glutathione, and magnesium.
Testing is available for those who would like to take advantage of this service. Dr. Frykman D.C., RN. provides individualized consults and can order blood, saliva, and urine testing, as well as testing for hormones, nutrients, and food sensitivities. Driip can also order testing for autoimmune panels and pathogen panels.
There are three locations to better serve the state of Minnesota. Anyone ages 13 and older are welcome to book an appointment at the Wayzata location for Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, or Saturdays, the St. Paul location for Thursdays, and the Blaine location for Fridays. All locations are open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
About Driip
Driip is a functional medicine practice that treats patients for nutritional deficiencies with scientifically-formulated IV drips. The team at Driip provides top-quality care to deliver the right amount of vitamins, minerals, and hydration to help people feel better faster. For more information, please visit www.driipiv.com.
