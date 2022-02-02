The First City Hub Trademark Collection Hotel by Wyndham Will Open in the Dominican Republic in Partnership with Inmobiliaris and Grupo De Valle
Miami, FL, February 02, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Wyndham, the world’s largest hospitality franchise will open the first hotel from its Trademark Collection brand in the Dominican Republic. The City Hub Trademark Collection Hotel is expected to be completed by early 2024.
The project will consist of an 82-room tower that will boast eight levels of hotel and condo-style accommodations altogether, plus two levels of common areas. Among the amenities, the property will have one full floor of co-working space, as well as restaurants, a swimming pool, event space and 105 parking spaces.
This modern structure was thoughtfully designed by renowned Latin architect, Juan Machado, who has created a seamless balance between classic style and architectural grandeur for this project. The interior will be inspired by local charm and laid out strategically for comfort and practicality without forgoing elegance.
Santo Domingo, which was recently voted among the most modern and dynamic destinations in the Caribbean, will be the host site for this new property by Wyndham. The hotel will be located in the metropolitan area and accessible to shopping centers, schools, hospitals, work centers; and in close proximity to the city’s most emblematic places, such as its museums, the boardwalk and the colonial zone. Traditional bars, restaurants and bistros can also be found nearby.
“The City Hub Trademark Collection will attract business and leisure travelers and investors alike interested in quality service, distinctive experiences, and the individuality of the property they have chosen,” said Mr. Oswaldo Carrillo, president of Inmonbilairis.
With an investment of more than USD $18,000,000, the project is backed by a financial structure developed together with OMG Fiduciaria and will offer many advantages to potential and new property owners. In a market teeming with semi-luxury properties, association with the Trademark Collection by Wyndham brand will build confidence among those looking to invest in an emerging destination.
The City Hub Trademark Collection Hotel is a franchised deal by way of Grupo De Valle’s relationship and development agreement with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts for the Dominican Republic, a world leader in hotel management services with more than 400 within its portfolio globally.
“Using Wyndham’s proprietary revenue management system and a local operation will allow the hotel to meet performance goals and deliver rental returns for the condo-hotel unit owners. Though rental income is not guaranteed, the investment return forecast is based on regional historical data,” said Mr. Edward De Valle, president of Grupo De Valle.
Four of the eight floors of accommodation from this upcoming project will be destined to investment residences. The 43 exclusive condo-style units will go on sale in February and will come fully-furnished under the standards of the Trademark Collection by Wyndham.
About Trademark Collection by Wyndham
Each of the upper-middle and upper-class Trademark Collection by Wyndham hotels around the world, from Germany and Switzerland to New York and Florida, share three common attributes: character, charm and personality. Launched in 2017, Trademark is the first soft-brand targeting three and four-star hotel owners who are passionate about upholding the independent spirit of their hotels and designed for everyday travelers seeking distinctive, affordable accommodation in popular destinations. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com/trademark.
About Inmobiliaris
Inmobiliaris, property developers and investors is a company focused on the Latin American market. The company has built and sold 465 residential units and has plans in development for an additional 1,050 units. The results of their projects are a sum of benefits, where the attributes are articulated in an intelligent and innovative way to guarantee maximum customer satisfaction. Its expertise in building great communities is in curating and analyzing in great detail urban equipment, architectural design, location, technology, and landscaping.
About Grupo De Valle
Grupo De Valle is an organization that has several affiliated companies led by multicultural minds with daily, dynamic and creative solutions. The most important component within the organization is its human capital. The business portfolio of Grupo De Valle extends to numerous industries; such as the Super 8 Manzanillo and MonteCrisiti hotel projects, organized by its alliance partner Estrella and Tupete the leading law firm in the Dominican Republic, which had its first groundbreaking in December 2021; private equity funds; and capital, debt and asset management. They are also active with a foundation dedicated to helping children living with HIV in the country, "Fundación De Valle," and are owners of SIMPLY Dominican, the leading luxury villa rental company and RE/MAX Luxury Properties in the Dominican Republic which exceeded $65MM USD in sales in 2021.
About OMG Trust
OMG Fiduciaria is a think & do tank in the Dominican Republic, oriented to economic and business development through research, consulting services and solutions. OMG has positioned itself as an organization that integrates research and professional services, grouping strategies from different practice areas with the purpose of generating social impact, knowledge, adding and creating innovative value in the societies where it operates.
They have an interdisciplinary team, available at all times, to meet the needs of clients in compliance with laws, making efficient use of knowledge, strategic planning, teamwork and state-of-the-art technology.
