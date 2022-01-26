Orange County Register Names Sgt. Pepperoni’s Pizza Store as a Top Workplace for 2021
Newport Beach, CA, January 26, 2022 --(PR.com)-- While many restaurants across the country face staffing shortages and pandemic-related issues, Orange County’s best pizza store is able to continuously provide an excellent customer experience by being a great place to work. Last month, Sgt. Pepperoni’s Pizza Store was named as one of 155 top companies in Orange County as part of the Orange County Register’s 14th annual Top Workplaces program. Categorized by the number of employees, Sgt. Pepperoni’s was 17th among 54 winning companies in the mid-size category.
“Sgt Pepperoni’s has been a people-focused restaurant group from day one,” said Jeff Roberts, partner at Sgt. Pepperoni’s. “Happy team members result in customer satisfaction. Our team is passionate about our product and is dedicated to delivering the best pizza in Orange County with heart. Peace, Love, Pizza… it’s very clear. We are a family-owned, community-centered pizzeria and our team is remarkable. We could not be prouder of their efforts each and every day.”
After establishing a loyal following in Newport Beach with the chain’s first store, Sgt. Pepperoni’s opened two new stores within the past two years, despite COVID-19 challenges. The second location, in Aliso Viejo, opened in spring 2020. The third location, in Irvine, opened its doors in May 2021. Thanks to the tremendous teamwork and loyal customers, all three locations are thriving. Sgt. Pepperoni’s anticipates expanding further throughout the county in the years to come.
“Though the past two years have been especially difficult for the restaurant industry and its employees, our leadership team has worked tirelessly to create a fun, positive, and family-oriented culture. We are so happy to see that this is appreciated by our employees on the frontlines who are serving pizza to customers each and every day,” said Jae Kim, Director of Operations.
“Our company motto of Peace, Love, and Pizza is what makes the Sgt. Pepperoni’s employee culture tick. Our continued growth would not be possible without our team, and we are grateful for the hard work they put in each day,” stated Andy Hong, partner at Sgt. Pepperoni’s. “Grace and I would like to publicly thank each and every member of our team for all the hard work everyone contributes on a daily basis. We feel so blessed and honored to keep working with all of you to spread #peace #love #pizza and #grät.”
About Sgt. Pepperoni’s Pizza Store
Sgt. Pepperoni’s Pizza Store has been spreading love through pizza since 1976. Named best pizza in Orange County four years in a row by the Golden Foodie Awards, Orange County Register, and OC Weekly, Sgt. Pepperoni’s 98 percent scratch kitchen makes fresh dough, pizza sauce, desserts, and hand-grates cheese daily, using only the highest quality ingredients. Founded around family, friendship, and community, Sgt. Pepperoni’s is owned and operated by childhood friends and their families. In addition to focusing on high-quality pizza and desserts, Sgt. Pepperoni’s focuses on creating a positive employee experience and is committed to serving the local Orange County community. For the past seven years, the team has fundraised for Julian’s LEGO Corner – a project founded by a partner of Sgt. Pepperoni’s, Jeff Roberts, his daughter Lauren, and the team members at Sgt. Pepperoni’s – dedicated to donating LEGO kits to children hospitalized at Children’s Hospital of Orange County. Sgt. Pepperoni’s also has a truck and trailer that is available to cater fresh-baked pizza at events. In 2020, Sgt. Pepperoni’s provided free pizza to the Newport Beach Police Department and the Orange County Sheriff’s Department to thank first responders for their tireless service. In 2021, Sgt. Pepperoni’s also worked alongside the nonprofit TeamKids to provide meals and support their annual Shop with a Cop Event with the Irvine Police Department and at the Spark of Love Toy Drive with ABC7. Sgt. Pepperoni’s Pizza Store has three locations in Orange County, CA. For more information, visit www.SgtPepps.com.
Sgt. Pepperoni’s Pizza Store Locations:
Newport Beach: 2300 S.E. Bristol St. F, Newport Beach, CA 92660 | Tel: (949) 852-9500
Aliso Viejo: 26601 Aliso Creek Rd., Suite D, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656 | Tel: (949) 215-3070
Irvine: 4533 Campus Drive, Irvine, CA 92612 | Tel: (949) 748-1080
Instagram: @SgtPepperonis
Facebook: @OriginalSgtPepperonis
Twitter: @OgSgtPepperonis
“Sgt Pepperoni’s has been a people-focused restaurant group from day one,” said Jeff Roberts, partner at Sgt. Pepperoni’s. “Happy team members result in customer satisfaction. Our team is passionate about our product and is dedicated to delivering the best pizza in Orange County with heart. Peace, Love, Pizza… it’s very clear. We are a family-owned, community-centered pizzeria and our team is remarkable. We could not be prouder of their efforts each and every day.”
After establishing a loyal following in Newport Beach with the chain’s first store, Sgt. Pepperoni’s opened two new stores within the past two years, despite COVID-19 challenges. The second location, in Aliso Viejo, opened in spring 2020. The third location, in Irvine, opened its doors in May 2021. Thanks to the tremendous teamwork and loyal customers, all three locations are thriving. Sgt. Pepperoni’s anticipates expanding further throughout the county in the years to come.
“Though the past two years have been especially difficult for the restaurant industry and its employees, our leadership team has worked tirelessly to create a fun, positive, and family-oriented culture. We are so happy to see that this is appreciated by our employees on the frontlines who are serving pizza to customers each and every day,” said Jae Kim, Director of Operations.
“Our company motto of Peace, Love, and Pizza is what makes the Sgt. Pepperoni’s employee culture tick. Our continued growth would not be possible without our team, and we are grateful for the hard work they put in each day,” stated Andy Hong, partner at Sgt. Pepperoni’s. “Grace and I would like to publicly thank each and every member of our team for all the hard work everyone contributes on a daily basis. We feel so blessed and honored to keep working with all of you to spread #peace #love #pizza and #grät.”
About Sgt. Pepperoni’s Pizza Store
Sgt. Pepperoni’s Pizza Store has been spreading love through pizza since 1976. Named best pizza in Orange County four years in a row by the Golden Foodie Awards, Orange County Register, and OC Weekly, Sgt. Pepperoni’s 98 percent scratch kitchen makes fresh dough, pizza sauce, desserts, and hand-grates cheese daily, using only the highest quality ingredients. Founded around family, friendship, and community, Sgt. Pepperoni’s is owned and operated by childhood friends and their families. In addition to focusing on high-quality pizza and desserts, Sgt. Pepperoni’s focuses on creating a positive employee experience and is committed to serving the local Orange County community. For the past seven years, the team has fundraised for Julian’s LEGO Corner – a project founded by a partner of Sgt. Pepperoni’s, Jeff Roberts, his daughter Lauren, and the team members at Sgt. Pepperoni’s – dedicated to donating LEGO kits to children hospitalized at Children’s Hospital of Orange County. Sgt. Pepperoni’s also has a truck and trailer that is available to cater fresh-baked pizza at events. In 2020, Sgt. Pepperoni’s provided free pizza to the Newport Beach Police Department and the Orange County Sheriff’s Department to thank first responders for their tireless service. In 2021, Sgt. Pepperoni’s also worked alongside the nonprofit TeamKids to provide meals and support their annual Shop with a Cop Event with the Irvine Police Department and at the Spark of Love Toy Drive with ABC7. Sgt. Pepperoni’s Pizza Store has three locations in Orange County, CA. For more information, visit www.SgtPepps.com.
Sgt. Pepperoni’s Pizza Store Locations:
Newport Beach: 2300 S.E. Bristol St. F, Newport Beach, CA 92660 | Tel: (949) 852-9500
Aliso Viejo: 26601 Aliso Creek Rd., Suite D, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656 | Tel: (949) 215-3070
Irvine: 4533 Campus Drive, Irvine, CA 92612 | Tel: (949) 748-1080
Instagram: @SgtPepperonis
Facebook: @OriginalSgtPepperonis
Twitter: @OgSgtPepperonis
Contact
Sgt. Pepperoni'sContact
Julie Karges
949-500-6271
sgtpepps.com
Julie Karges
949-500-6271
sgtpepps.com
Categories