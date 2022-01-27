Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of the "Cabinet of Curiosities: Book One" by Guy Smith
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "The Cabinet of Curiosities: Book One a young adult adventure-mystery" by Guy Smith.
Oxford, United Kingdom, January 27, 2022 --(PR.com)-- About "The Cabinet of Curiosities: Book One"
Author, Guy Smith asks: "What is the worst thing that can happen when you are very nearly 12? For Max Foster and his 2 sisters, being made to learn things on the weekend is up there with the most awful of experiences.
"Yet, here they are in Kensington Castle - the grand home of the enigmatic Sir Walter Cope - on the sort of tour that would make watching paint dry absolutely fascinating.
"There is only one thing for it - to look for a distraction. And what better distraction than a door marked 'No Entry?' I mean, that kind of sign just means 'private' doesn't it? Surely there can be nothing extraordinary behind a door like that?
"The Cabinet of Curiosities holds many mysteries and for Kira, Max and Chloe a dangerous adventure spanning thousands of years has just begun."
"The Cabinet of Curiosities: Book One" is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: 170 pages
ISBN-13: 9781800942769 & 9781800942646
Dimensions: 14.0 x 1.0 x 21.6 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B09MWMP77B
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/COC1
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2022
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests. please contact:
Marketing & Promotions
Michael Terence Publishing
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
