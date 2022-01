Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of the "Cabinet of Curiosities: Book One" by Guy Smith

Oxford, United Kingdom, January 27, 2022 --( PR.com )-- About "The Cabinet of Curiosities: Book One"Author, Guy Smith asks: "What is the worst thing that can happen when you are very nearly 12? For Max Foster and his 2 sisters, being made to learn things on the weekend is up there with the most awful of experiences."Yet, here they are in Kensington Castle - the grand home of the enigmatic Sir Walter Cope - on the sort of tour that would make watching paint dry absolutely fascinating."There is only one thing for it - to look for a distraction. And what better distraction than a door marked 'No Entry?' I mean, that kind of sign just means 'private' doesn't it? Surely there can be nothing extraordinary behind a door like that?"The Cabinet of Curiosities holds many mysteries and for Kira, Max and Chloe a dangerous adventure spanning thousands of years has just begun.""The Cabinet of Curiosities: Book One" is available in multiple formats worldwide:Paperback: 170 pagesISBN-13: 9781800942769 & 9781800942646Dimensions: 14.0 x 1.0 x 21.6 cmAmazon Kindle eBook: B09MWMP77BAmazon URL: http://getbook.at/COC1Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2022About Michael Terence PublishingWeb: www.mtp.agencyMichael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.For further information, media packs and interview requests. please contact:Marketing & PromotionsMichael Terence PublishingTwo Brewers House2A Wellington StreetThameOxfordshire OX9 3BNUKEmail: admin@mtp.agencyWeb: www.mtp.agencyTel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002