Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of "The Ferryman’s Daughter" by Terence James
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "The Ferryman’s Daughter" – a mystical drama by Terence James.
Oxford, United Kingdom, January 27, 2022 --(PR.com)-- About "The Ferryman’s Daughter"
A mystical dramatic set in ancient antiquity catapults the reader across the hush of twenty centuries to re-emerge in the modern day. Undertones of the supernatural entwined with realities of a long-lost fabulous hoard captivates the attentions of the writer Erich Barton, drawing him unwittingly into the fray. His role: to become dramatically involved in a series of events in the latter modern day, with intrigues, sinister plots, murderous insanity and the solving of an audacious crime on the agenda of this new tale of adventure and mystique.
This work is available worldwide via Amazon:
Paperback / Hardback (232 pages)
Dimensions 15.2 x 1.8 x 22.9 cm
ISBN-13 978-1800942851 / 978-1800942877
Kindle eBook ASIN B09QX84RC4
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/TFD
Published by in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2022
About the Author
Terence James is a retired lecturer in the social sciences and history. He graduated with an MSc in Psychology having spent his professional life working in the field of mental health before returning to writing and the academic world.
A father and grandfather, Terence serves as local councillor and lives with his wife Patricia, a fellow councillor, at their home in North Wales.
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:
Michael Terence Publishing
Marketing & Promotions
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
