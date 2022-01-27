Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "A Dog’s Adventure to... Australia!" by Ebru Isikgun
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "A Dog’s Adventure to... Australia!" – a children’s storybook written by Ebru Isikgun and illustrated by Murat Isikgun.
Oxford, United Kingdom, January 27, 2022 --(PR.com)-- About "A Dog’s Adventure to... Australia!"
In this story, Mr and Mrs Davies’ dog, Max hatches a plan to visit an auntie who lives far, far away - on the other side of the world.
Will Max be able to get to Australia safely?
Will he have the adventure of his life with his new animal friends?
This fully colour-illustrated storybook reinforces the values of family, friendship and helpfulness.
This work is available worldwide via Amazon:
Paperback (78 pages)
Dimensions 21.6 x 0.5 x 27.9 cm
ISBN-13 978180094820
Kindle eBook ASIN B09QT137S1
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/ADAA
Published by in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2022
About the Author
Ebru Isikgun, lives in Kent, UK and so much enjoys reading and telling stories to her son, Murat.
She has always wanted to write a children's book, particularly an exciting adventure that children would enjoy.
Murat inspired his mother to include animals in her book. He was extremely excited and, as a 7-year-old, loved the idea of an adventure! Murat also chose to get involved and coloured the illustrations.
To provide educational value, Ebru decided to focus on a variety of animals that children may never have heard of before.; and in a faraway setting too.
Ebru Isikgun is looking forward to writing many more books.
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:
Michael Terence Publishing
Marketing & Promotions
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
