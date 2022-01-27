Axiomtek Presents Its Highly Expandable 5G-Ready Industrial System for AloT Applications – IPC970
The IPC970’s rich features, high expandability, and powerful computing capabilities make it an ideal solution for intelligent AI computing at the edge.
City of Industry, CA, January 27, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Axiomtek, a leading designer and manufacturer of innovative and reliable high performance industrial computer products, is pleased to introduce the IPC970. The feature-rich, expandable industrial system is powered by the Intel® Xeon® or 10th generation Intel® Core™ i7/i5/i3 processors (code name: Comet Lake S) with the Intel® W480E chipset. It supports NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3090 graphics card with 10,496 CUDA cores and 24GB of GDDR6X memory for powerful GPU computing capability. The IPC970 enables simultaneous AI processing for intelligent AI computing at the edge.
The IPC970 is equipped with one I/O module slot, three PCIe slots, and one blank expansion slot. It has one M.2 Key B 3042/3050 socket for 5G wireless connections and one M.2 Key E 2230 socket for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth modules. It features a front-facing I/O design for easy to access and deployment. It also supports a wide operating temperature range of -10°C to +70°C and a power input of 24V DC (uMin=19V/uMax=30V) with power-on delay function, over-voltage protection, over-current protection, and reverse voltage protection.
The IPC970 has four DDR4-2933 ECC/non-ECC U-DIMM slots with up to 128GB of system memory. It offers two swappable 2.5” SSDs/HDDs, an optional internal 2.5” SSD/HDD with the support of Intel® RAID 0,1 and one M.2 Key M 2280 socket. Its I/Os include two GbE LAN ports, eight USB 3.2 ports, one internal USB
2.0 port, one VGA, one HDMI, one 4-pin terminal block, one audio (line-out), and one AT/ATX selectable switch.
“Axiomtek’s IPC970 has four choices of I/O modules - AX93511, AX93512, AX93516, and AX93519 - to meet the requirements of various applications. Additionally, it has three high-speed PCIe slots for vision, motion, data acquisition, and I/O cards,” says Ivy Lee, the product manager of the Industrial PC Division at Axiomtek. “It also has a built-in power board for supplying an additional 400W for high power consumption PCI/PCIe add-in cards.”
For more product information, please visit us.axiomtek.com or contact us at solutions@axiomtek.com.
About Axiomtek
Axiomtek designs and manufactures a wide range of industrial computer solutions such as single board computers, embedded systems, IoT gateway devices, touch panel computers, digital signage, network appliances, gaming and retail/POS/Kiosks.
Axiomtek USA headquarters is located in City of Industry, California. Established in 1994, the subsidiary incorporates product integration, logistics and a wide range of services including design assistance. Axiomtek Systems in Methuen, MA, the company’s eastern location, has added a high level of expertise in COTS integration, design engineering, and value-added services to Axiomtek USA’s comprehensive suite of capabilities.
