Harford County Senior Softball Welcomes New Sponsor

Joppa, MD, January 27, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Harford County Senior Softball would like to proudly welcome Pinder Plotkin Legal Team as a brand new sponsor for the league's upcoming 2022 season. The firm specializes in general practice, personal injuries, car accidents and worker's comp with five locations in Parkville, Annapolis, Ellicott City, Laurel and Bel Air, MD. The new partnership is a great fit as the league's reach is spreading beyond the Baltimore metropolitan area. This season the Pinder Plotkin Legal Team ball team will be playing in the Tuesday night league beginning April 5, 2022 at 6:00 PM. The Harford County Senior Softball season encompasses the spring and summer months of April through July and is open to all ballplayers in Maryland and surrounding states with no geographic limitations.
