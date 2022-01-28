Tidelion is Making Efforts to Make People Aware About Rainwater Harvesting as the Need of Future
Tidelion efforts in bringing reliable modules of rainwater harvesting and utilization are helping the world to save water for future needs. Treating rainwater and reusing it is the most effective way to reduce the impact of upcoming water scarcity issues.
Anchorage, AK, January 28, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Rainwater harvesting is surely a need of our future, and Beijing Tidelion S&I Rainwater Harvesting Technology Co., Ltd is taking steps ahead to make people aware of this urgent need. Tidelion is a Chinese manufacturing company that offers various sponge city modules and related products. Their contribution to various governmental projects of complete rainwater harvesting and utilization systems gives them a prominent place in the market. This firm holds international certifications of excellent working and thorough custom module solutions.
Making a complete plan on how to drain water, store water and then treat it for reuse is the specialty of Tidelion. On the occasion of World Water Day, the CEO, Mr. Xiao Jun Pan of the company, stated, “Water sacristy is a horrifying event, and as per the stats, we can face this event in the near future. So, it is better to jump up and utilize every resource we have – and rainwater is the easiest and cheapest source of water.”
Collecting run-off rainwater and storing it requires a suitable and planned infrastructure. In this module, first comes the drainage system. The drainage from the rooftops is designed in a way so they can quickly drain the rainwater from one port of exit only. The second thing is a storage tank, where the collected rainwater should be stored for future use. Mainly, plastic underground tanks are used for this purpose. The last thing is treating the stored water and making it reusable. Different machines are used with the latest technology to make the water drinkable. Tidelion offers all these products and modules at the lowest cost to the global audience.
Tidelion has completed multiple projects, including Maputo Airport (Mozambique), Sri Lanka Rural Drinking Water Project, Indonesia Power Plant Project, and others. You can check all their projects on their website (www.tidelionint.com). For this successful initiative in the industry, Tidelion is praised by its local government. International traders and companies looking for rainwater harvesting always look to Tidelion as a reliable partner as this company provides complete model solutions.
Tidelion holds a significant share in the commercial sector as they offer their services to private properties and residential houses. Their manufacturing of HDPE pipes, ceramic preamble bricks, and drainage flooring are valued. The concept of a sponge city is to build better and eco-friendly infrastructures which can help prevail in the future with enough resources to survive prosperously.
Making a complete plan on how to drain water, store water and then treat it for reuse is the specialty of Tidelion. On the occasion of World Water Day, the CEO, Mr. Xiao Jun Pan of the company, stated, “Water sacristy is a horrifying event, and as per the stats, we can face this event in the near future. So, it is better to jump up and utilize every resource we have – and rainwater is the easiest and cheapest source of water.”
Collecting run-off rainwater and storing it requires a suitable and planned infrastructure. In this module, first comes the drainage system. The drainage from the rooftops is designed in a way so they can quickly drain the rainwater from one port of exit only. The second thing is a storage tank, where the collected rainwater should be stored for future use. Mainly, plastic underground tanks are used for this purpose. The last thing is treating the stored water and making it reusable. Different machines are used with the latest technology to make the water drinkable. Tidelion offers all these products and modules at the lowest cost to the global audience.
Tidelion has completed multiple projects, including Maputo Airport (Mozambique), Sri Lanka Rural Drinking Water Project, Indonesia Power Plant Project, and others. You can check all their projects on their website (www.tidelionint.com). For this successful initiative in the industry, Tidelion is praised by its local government. International traders and companies looking for rainwater harvesting always look to Tidelion as a reliable partner as this company provides complete model solutions.
Tidelion holds a significant share in the commercial sector as they offer their services to private properties and residential houses. Their manufacturing of HDPE pipes, ceramic preamble bricks, and drainage flooring are valued. The concept of a sponge city is to build better and eco-friendly infrastructures which can help prevail in the future with enough resources to survive prosperously.
Contact
Beijing Tidelion S&I Rainwater Harvesting Technology Co., LtdContact
Xiao Jun Pan
+86 13701062671
https://www.tidelionint.com
Xiao Jun Pan
+86 13701062671
https://www.tidelionint.com
Categories