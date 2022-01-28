B2Brazil Expands in the Americas Launching B2B Marketplaces for Mexico, Chile and Colombia
Leading B2B marketplace in Americas expands footprint by launching B2Mexico, B2Chile and B2Colombia, localized services connecting buyers and sellers and integrating digital solutions for trade.
Sao Paulo, Brazil, January 28, 2022 --(PR.com)-- B2Brazil Serviços Interativos Ltda. announced today that it has launched B2Mexico, B2Chile and B2Colombia, expanding its network of online B2B marketplaces in the Americas. Leveraging B2Brazil’s technology and database, the new B2B marketplaces are already off to a fast start with over 20,000 existing clients in those countries, and inter-connection to over 200,000 companies, and hundreds of thousands of products and buy and sell leads.
The newly launched platforms benefit from B2Brazil’s "best of breed" online platform built with the latest open source technologies, hosted in the USA and optimized for search in the respective countries. The services focus on promoting transactions between and among small and medium enterprises (SMEs), by connecting buyers and sellers, and then providing digital solutions for trade such as online freight and online payments. Companies from Mexico, Chile and Colombia, and companies wanting to do business in those countries, can take advantage of business opportunities through the platforms, with features including:
• A searchable online directory of companies and their products and/or services, filtering for country-specific searches;
• Detailed company and product information presented uniformly with the ability to enter into direct contact;
• The Leads Central™ area, where buy requirements and sell offers are published for counterparties;
• The platform’s matchmaking algorithm matches buyers and sellers based on products, leads and preferences; and
• The Negotiations Central™ area, where requirements and offers are received and sent, and parties engage in negotiations facilitated by automatic translations and access to additional digital solutions.
The B2B marketplaces are presented in 4 languages – English, Portuguese, Spanish and Chinese – and all content, leads and messages are translated to the four languages to facilitate promotions, communications and negotiations between and among registered companies. Having localized marketplaces facilitates the online participation of SMEs as they access a “local” service, with service and support for the companies located in the new markets provided in Spanish. At the same time, regardless of which platform a company is registered on, it will be distributed across all other country marketplaces and all languages. Payments for online services will be charged in the local currencies.
"We are excited to expand our service, reach and base today through the launch of B2Mexico, B2Chile and B2Colombia," said Alexandre Martins, Partner and Managing Director of B2Brazil. "Even though our business is global trade, our success in Brazil has been due to having a localized service for the local SMEs and we want to replicate this for other markets," he said.
"We now have localized services for Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Chile, Colombia and the USA which cements our position in the major markets in the Americas," said John Gardiner, Partner and Director of International at B2Brazil. "This will grow our base of buyers and sellers that can connect across multiple platforms as we focus on integrating digital solutions in the areas of FinTech and CargoTech to provide SMEs with a complete digital solution for trade.”
About B2Brazil
B2Brazil is a leading business-to-business (B2B) company focused on providing digital solutions to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to engage in foreign trade. B2Brazil is the solution for firms wishing to expand their business in an effective and efficient manner, increasing international sales and prospecting global clients.
The B2B marketplaces are presented in 4 languages – English, Portuguese, Spanish and Chinese – and all content, leads and messages are translated to the four languages to facilitate promotions, communications and negotiations between and among registered companies. Having localized marketplaces facilitates the online participation of SMEs as they access a “local” service, with service and support for the companies located in the new markets provided in Spanish. At the same time, regardless of which platform a company is registered on, it will be distributed across all other country marketplaces and all languages. Payments for online services will be charged in the local currencies.
Contact
Amanda Coaro
+5511941482812
http://www.b2brazil.com
