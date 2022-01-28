Duplication Media Starts Weekly Video Series "This Week In A Minute"
Urbandale, IA, January 28, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Duplication Media started a weekly video called “This Week In A Minute." It’s a fun way to let people know of all the different services the company offers.
The owner, Jason Olson, will talk about things like big orders that came in, a new service being offered, something cool they see while transferring, and more. Olson always says that no two days are the same at Duplication Media. So no two weeks’ videos will be the same.
During the first few weeks of the show, the company shows footage that a customer caught on the camcorder of George W. Bush stepping off Air Force One in 2005, Willie Mays and other Major League players in Des Moines, Iowa on 8mm film, and more.
The weekly video will be posted to the company's social media accounts Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, and more.
Jason Olson
515-334-3877
http://www.duplicationmedia.com
