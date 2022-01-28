SmartWeb Marketing Improves Woodbridge Property Management Company's Website and Local SEO
Woodbridge, VA, January 28, 2022 --(PR.com)-- SmartWeb Marketing recently concluded a new project to help a residential property management company, based in nearby Woodbridge, Virginia, appear more prominently in local search engine results.
Managing Partner at Capital Property Management, Allen McBride, realized the highly competitive nature of his business, and reached out to Ralph Altman, fellow member at the Rotary Club of Lake Ridge Virginia, for help. Altman, Founding Partner at SmartWeb Marketing, encouraged McBride to create a new website and then set up listings in local map services such as Google and Bing for higher visibility online.
After reviewing the website, Altman pointed out that to increase organic SEO results, further improvements were needed. "We had a great conversation about which key words Allen wanted rank for and settled on Woodbridge Residential Property Management Company," Altman explained. "We needed to add some fresh content, place key word rich titles and headers into the site and install a special WordPress plug-in to help make Capital Property Management easier to locate on the Internet."
"I'm really glad I asked Ralph to help with this, he knows this stuff so well, I've already started planning my retirement!" McBride joked.
For more information, visit: www.capitalpropertymgt.com/.
Contact
Ralph Altman
