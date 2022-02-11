Felicia A. Armstrong Recognized as a VIP Member for 2021 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide
Nashville, TN, February 11, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Felicia A. Armstrong of Nashville, Tennessee has been recognized as a VIP Member for 2021 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of healthcare.
About Felicia A. Armstrong
Felicia A. Armstrong is the operations manager of claims and stop loss at Lucent Health, a third party administrator for healthcare administration and major medical benefits. With offices across the country, Lucent Health serves employers and members nationwide, offering self-funded health plans that reduce costs while improving the member experience.
With almost 40 years experience, Mrs. Armstrong oversees 30 employees. She manages a team of over 250 groups in Tennessee and is responsible for claims processing, compliance issues, and working with auditing processes and procedures.
Previously, Mrs. Armstrong served for over 35 years with Medicaid of Tennessee, Hunt, Dreaden, and Taylor, The Willis Company, the Center for Reproductive Health, North America Administrators, and Lucent Health. Mrs. Armstrong has been responsible for numerous subrogation settlements, high dollar claims negotiations and payments, and has had successful audit results.
Mrs. Armstrong earned an A.A. in Mathematics and English from Tennessee State University in 1984.
She married her husband, Earlest E. Armstrong, Jr. on January 21, 1984 and they have two children, Earlest and Theodore. In her spare time, Felicia enjoys reading and is involved in church activities. She is affiliated with Mother’s Ministries, serving as president.
“You did not choose me, but I chose you and appointed you so that you might go and bear fruit - fruit that will last – and so that whatever you ask in my name the Father will give you.” -- John 15:16
For further information, please contact https://lucenthealth.com
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is both an online and hard cover publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
Contact
Hailee Matthews
516-677-9696
www.strathmoreworldwide.com
Categories