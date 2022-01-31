Axiomtek Partners with Leading AI Chipmaker Hailo to Launch Advanced Edge AI Computer – RSC100
Axiomtek and Hailo’s partnership offers advanced AI computer solutions across a wide range of industries including automation, retail and transportation.
City of Industry, CA, January 31, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Axiomtek, a leading designer and manufacturer of innovative and reliable high performance industrial computer products, is partnering with leading AI chipmaker Hailo to launch the RSC100 (AKA Pluto), a state-of-the-art ARM-based edge AI computer. The durable RSC100 offers rugged, rich features. It is designed for flexibility and reliable operations in challenging environments. The Edge AI system can withstand vibrations of up to 3Grms and temperatures between -20°C to +70°C. The partnership provides customers with a diverse array of cutting-edge AI solutions that are easy to customize to fit various intelligent applications.
The RSC100 supports the Hailo-8™ edge AI processor, enabling edge devices to effortlessly run sophisticated Deep Learning applications that previously could only be computed in the cloud. This translates into powerful performance, enhanced security, minimal power consumption, and minimal latency. The RSC100’s ample storage includes an onboard 16GB eMMC, M.2 Key M 2280 SATA SSD slot with PCIe x4 NVMe interface and a Micro SD slot. Its dual GbE ports enable IP cameras and LiDAR connectivity with greater bandwidth for video analytics. The RSC100 (Plato) is highly expandable due to its full-size PCIe Mini Card, SIM, and M.2 Key B 3052 slots which facilitate peripheral modules such as Wi-Fi/Bluetooth and 5G/4G/LTE.
“Hailo’s powerful AI processors are optimized for edge devices. The affordable fanless edge AI system provides system developers with optimized AI solutions that minimize time-to-market and engineering costs,” says Ken Pan, the product manager of the Artificial Intelligence Division at Axiomtek.
“Collaborating with an industry giant like Axiomtek allows us to usher in more AI-powered smart city applications. The RSC100 (Plato) is a gamechanger in the edge AI space and will serve the growing demand for smart AI edge systems,” says Liran Bar, Hailo’s VP of Business Development.
For more product information, please visit us.axiomtek.com or contact us at solutions@axiomtek.com.
About Axiomtek
Axiomtek designs and manufactures a wide range of industrial computer solutions such as single board computers, embedded systems, IoT gateway devices, touch panel computers, digital signage, network appliances, gaming and retail/POS/Kiosks.
Axiomtek USA headquarters is located in City of Industry, California. Established in 1994, the subsidiary incorporates product integration, logistics and a wide range of services including design assistance. Axiomtek Systems in Methuen, MA, the company’s eastern location, has added a high level of expertise in COTS integration, design engineering, and value-added services to Axiomtek USA’s comprehensive suite of capabilities.
