Valensin Vineyard Takes the Plunge with PairAnything DTC Innovation
Lodi destination Valensin Vineyard & Winery elevates the wine experience with WineTech from PairAnything.
Galt, CA, January 31, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Winetech innovation is happening in Lodi Wine Country. Valensin Vineyard & Winery is leading the renowned region with the new digital wine experience from PairAnything.
Valensin Vineyard & Winery offers a one-of-a-kind experience that blends delicious wines and beautiful vineyards with paddle boats and water skiing. “My husband and I knew we wanted to create a unique experience that everyone could enjoy,” said wine industry veteran Colleen Ruffell, co-owner of Valensin Vineyard & Winery. “Our amazing wines combined with our spectacular waterfront property offer a one of a kind experience where our wines can be enjoyed. We’re excited to add a new digital experience to elevate our customers’ enjoyment.”
The integration of PairAnything into the Valensin website allows anyone to enter any dish from any cuisine and get a recommended pairing to Valensin wines. Through the PairAnything web app, the winery is within reach anytime, anywhere — like visiting a Virtual Tasting Room. Valensin also gains insights from the digital user engagement to cultivate loyalty and retention. Armed with wine technology innovation, the winery trailblazer embraces the digital age to better serve today’s conscious consumers who have diverse palates.
“Valensin Vineyard & Winery truly offers a one-of-a-kind lakeside winery experience,” said Stuart Spencer, Executive Director of Lodi Winegrape Commission. “The winery is a great addition to the Lodi Wine Country experience.”
A historic wine-growing region since the 1850s, Lodi is perfectly situated 40 miles south of Sacramento and 90 miles east of San Francisco. The region serves as home to 85 boutique wineries specializing in small-lot, handmade wines that have garnered major awards at domestic and international wine competitions.
Join Valensin Vineyard and Winery in celebrating 25 years of Lodi Wine and Chocolate. Tickets are available for the self-guided Winery Tour on Saturday, February 5th to visit Valensin and other Lodi wineries and enjoy a selection of wines paired with locally made chocolate treats. Valensin will also have live music and BBQ for this special event. For more event information, visit: https://valensinvineyard.com/Visit-Us/Winery-Events.
About Valensin Vineyard & Winery
Valensin Vineyard & Winery opened in 2020, and offers boutique wines with a view. Family owned and operated, the winery is unique in its offering of views of our ½ mile long water ski lake surrounded by 15 acres of Syrah vineyards. Our tasting room is located right on the water where our wines and views can be enjoyed. We have 15 different varietals, with our 1st estate wine released this past November. Valensin also offers activities including water skiing, paddleboarding, pedal boat rentals, and efoil lessons. Even if you don’t participate in water activities, you will enjoy watching others while you sip on your favorite wines. The lakeside tasting experience is a great way to discover the Lodi Appellation.
About Lodi Winegrape Commission
Established in 1991, the Lodi Winegrape Commission represents the common interests of Lodi wine growers with programs in marketing, education, research, and sustainable viticulture. The Commission collectively and effectively promotes Lodi’s vibrant, multi-generational farming community and California’s most dynamic wine region. Comprised of nine commissioners and nine alternates, the board of directors provides direction and input on behalf of the region’s 750 winegrowers. Working together, Lodi growers are successfully moving the Lodi region forward as a high quality, environmentally and socially conscious production area.
About Pair Anything, Inc.
Pair Anything, Inc. is the leading B2B winetech software company that is opening the world of wine to diverse consumers. Wineries, restaurants and wine retailers integrate our proprietary pairing technology and personalization on their online and mobile platforms to attract customers and increase wine commerce. For more information, visit www.PairAnything.com or follow on www.facebook.com/PairAnything and @PairAnything on Instagram and Twitter.
