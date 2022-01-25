Future Electronics Offers Employees One-on-One Sessions with Manulife Financial Advisors
Future Electronics is offering one-on-one sessions with a Manulife Financial Advisor to all their head office employees in January and February 2022.
Pointe Claire, Quebec, Canada, January 25, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, will offer one-on-one sessions with a Manulife Financial Advisor on January 25, 26 and 27 and February 1, 2 and 3, 2022 for employees at their Montreal headquarters.
Financial advice can help during good economic times, but it becomes even more important during periods of uncertainty.
Future Electronics, in collaboration with Manulife, is offering employees the opportunity to have their financial questions answered and to get more information about the company's Group Retirement Program.
Employees who sign up will be able to schedule a 45-minute one-on-one session with a Manulife PlanRight® Advisor who will answer their questions through MS Teams.
The sessions will be offered in both French and English, and they are open to all Montreal-based employees of Future Electronics and Future Lighting Solutions.
For more information about careers at Future Electronics, visit FutureElectronics.com/careers.
About Future Electronics
Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future's mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.
Media Contact
Claudio Caporicci
Global Director, Marketing Communications & Advertising
Future Electronics
www.FutureElectronics.com
514-694-7710 (ext. 4107)
Fax: 514-693-6051
Claudio.Caporicci@FutureElectronics.com
Categories