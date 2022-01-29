Acnodes' New 12.1" IP66/69K Rated Stainless Steel Panel PC - PCH8120
Chino, CA, January 29, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Acnodes Corporation, a leading provider of industrial computers and display solutions, presents PCH8120, a fanless 12.1-inch stainless steel touch panel PC ideal for system operation in food, beverage, chemical, and pharmaceutical applications. The panel PC features SUS316 stainless steel and a fully IP66/69K rated enclosure for dust and waterproof protection. PCH8120 is designed to support the Intel Apollo Lake Celeron N3350 1.1GHz CPU with Integrated Intel HD Graphics. The system supports a 4GB DDR3L memory, 128GB SSD, Intel I210-AT Ethernet, and an AMI 16MB Flash BIOS.
PCH8120 is equipped with a 12.1 inch LCD display with 1024 x 768 resolution, 500 nits brightness, 700:1 contrast ratio, and 16.2M colors. It offers the option for a 1000-nit high brightness display for outdoor applications or environments with high ambient lighting. PCH8120 is constructed of SUS316 stainless steel, which resists corrosion and prevents bacterial growth on the display. Type 316 stainless steel is more durable and reliable in harsh environments than compared to other grades. It has better resistance to chemicals and chlorides, which makes it the preferred type of material to use in industrial applications. In addition, PCH8120 features a fully IP66/69K rated dust and waterproof enclosure that ensures the panel PC's ability to withstand water ingression from high-pressure washdowns. The panel PC also has a wide working temperature range of -15°C to 60°C for industrial applications and harsh working environments, such as food processing environments, machine automation, and pharmaceutical industries.
The 12.1-inch rugged industrial panel PC comes standard with a 5-wire Resistive type touch screen. The advantage of a Resistive touch screen is that it can be used with your bare finger, a gloved hand, or a stylus. Option for a Projected Capacitive (PCAP) type touch screen is available as well. This type of touch screen also offers multi-touch capabilities that enable users to pinch, rotate, and zoom on the screen. PCAP touch screens are highly sensitive to touch commands and can be used with your bare fingers, surgical gloves, or thin cotton gloves. PCH8120 provides various I/O connectors including 1 x RS-232, 2 x USB, 1 x RJ45 GbE LAN, and 1 x AC power input. The I/O connectors are all IP66 rated connections, which can prevent water ingress and dust accumulation. PCH8120 supports 100~240VAC power input and offers the option for a 12V DC power input.
Please visit https://www.acnodes.com/panel-pc/panel-pc-ip/pch8120.htm for detailed specifications and drawings.
Acnodes Corporation has a wide array of product line configurations. They can customize most commercial and industrial computers to one's specific needs. For information, please visit www.acnodes.com or contact us at info@acnodes.com.
