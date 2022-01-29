Sandy Strickler Earns RE/MAX Hall of Fame Award
Sandy Strickler of RE/MAX Alliance Group in Englewood, Florida, Earns RE/MAX Hall of Fame Award
Englewood, FL, January 29, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Sandra “Sandy” Strickler, an associate with the Stiver First International Team at RE/MAX Alliance Group, has received the RE/MAX Hall of Fame Award. This prestigious award recognizes high-achieving real estate professionals for their service to buyers and sellers during their career.
Strickler was a loan officer for 30 years before “going coastal” and moving from Pennsylvania to Florida. Her extensive knowledge of the homebuying experience from the lending side makes her uniquely qualified to help her customers flawlessly navigate the real estate transaction process.
She is based in the RE/MAX Alliance Group Englewood office at 2230 S. McCall Road, Englewood, Florida 34224, and can be reached at (941) 716-6400 or Sandy@StiverFirst.com.
RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida and the #2 RE/MAX franchise in the Southeast. It is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida for contributions to the Children’s Miracle Network. The company offers residential and commercial real estate solutions through 12 offices in Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte, Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco and Hernando counties. For more information, please visit https://www.alliancegroupfl.com.
Strickler was a loan officer for 30 years before “going coastal” and moving from Pennsylvania to Florida. Her extensive knowledge of the homebuying experience from the lending side makes her uniquely qualified to help her customers flawlessly navigate the real estate transaction process.
She is based in the RE/MAX Alliance Group Englewood office at 2230 S. McCall Road, Englewood, Florida 34224, and can be reached at (941) 716-6400 or Sandy@StiverFirst.com.
RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida and the #2 RE/MAX franchise in the Southeast. It is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida for contributions to the Children’s Miracle Network. The company offers residential and commercial real estate solutions through 12 offices in Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte, Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco and Hernando counties. For more information, please visit https://www.alliancegroupfl.com.
Contact
RE/MAX Alliance GroupContact
Sheila Brannan Longo
(941) 355-3006
https://www.alliancegroupfl.com
Media Contact:
Thomas & Brannan Communications
www.thomasbrannan.com
Sheila Brannan Longo
(941) 355-3006
https://www.alliancegroupfl.com
Media Contact:
Thomas & Brannan Communications
www.thomasbrannan.com
Categories