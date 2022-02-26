RS Forklift Training Now Offers Group and Individual Forklift Training Programmes to Businesses in Birmingham, Coventry, Dudley, and Many Other Locations
The UK-based forklift training center offers a wide range of RTITB accredited courses with a stellar 98 percent pass rate.
Birmingham, United Kingdom, February 26, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The UK forklift industry has witnessed incredible growth over the last ten years. From 17,658 units in 2009 to over 35,000 units, there has been a dramatic rise in the sale and use of forklifts. Despite promising figures, one problem remains prevalent in the industry; the shortage of trained and certified forklift drivers.
The importance of forklift trucks in the workplace can’t be stressed enough. In addition to carrying heavy loads quickly, the equipment also boosts productivity and improves the overall efficiency of the business operations. With the subtle increase in the demand for forklifts in workplaces, more and more drivers feel encouraged to get certification and license to seize the rewarding career opportunities that come with it.
Forklift training is not only important to enhance the efficiency of business processes, but it’s also important from a safety perspective. According to the Health and Safety Executive (HSE), on average, forklifts make up a quarter of all UK workplace accidents related to transport. Despite being a valuable asset, forklifts can often result in liabilities due to incorrect and careless usage.
Businesses all over the UK that utilize forklifts in their daily operations provide their employees with forklift training to promote employee safety, health, and welfare. Through rigorous training programs, forklift drivers can become skilled and qualified forklift operators, minimizing the risk of injuries and accidents. In addition, forklift training is also essential for regulatory compliance purposes.
A forklift is different than other vehicles used during business operations. It weighs three to four times more than an average car, for starters. Hence, operating forklifts requires special training and a license. Without the right training and gear, forklift operators pose a grave threat to themselves and the people around them.
Thankfully, the revolutionary and top-notch forklift training institute – RS Forklift Training – in Birmingham has proven to be a game-changer in this area. They have made forklift training more convenient and hassle-free with their wide variety of forklift training programs and RTITB accredited courses. Moreover, they also offer group and individual forklift training programs to businesses in Birmingham, Coventry, Dudley, and many other locations.
With the training institute’s exemplary services, businesses can help their employees stay ahead of rising workplace regulations and codes to prevent penalties and quality assurance failures. In addition, they can also minimize workplace accidents and outsource costs, improving the overall business structure and productivity.
While talking about the company’s forklift training services, a senior representative of the leading institute commented, “When it comes to forklift safety and training, the employer is held responsible for any inadequacies. Whether it’s the shift manager or warehouse supervisor, they are held liable for any accidents and injuries that may occur due to a lack of proper forklift training procedures. The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) also deems the employer responsible for providing their employees with proper forklift training and hiring orators with a valid license. RS Forklift Training is the top choice of employers to provide top-notch forklift training services. Their trust and confidence are what make us one of the best training institutes in the country.”
For over 20 years, RS Forklift Training has successfully provided various high-quality, practical, and credible lift truck training courses for the highest accredited license nationwide. With a stellar passing rate of 98 percent, the institute’s reputation is second to none. They have multilingual experts that offer courses for all forklift types, including counterbalance, reach truck, pivot forklift (Bendi, Flexi, Pedestrian pallet truck, Scissor lift, VNA (man-up) HLOP, side loader, vehicle-mounted.
RS Forklift Training’s offerings can be availed across Dudley, Birmingham, Coventry, Walsall, Shirley, and Western Midland, UK. Whether the aspiring trainee is a novice looking for a beginner course or a professional looking for a refresher course, RS Forklift Training has something for everyone.
On another occasion, the senior representative said, “We understand that forklift training can be a hefty investment for some businesses, which is why we go above and beyond to provide them with flexible financing and training options. Our group and individual forklift training programs are designed to cater to every client’s unique needs. All courses at our center are fully flexible; we offer training on weekdays – morning shifts and afternoon shifts – and we also train on Saturdays, Sundays, and bank holidays to save trainee’s money by taking time off work.”
At RS Forklift Training, worksite managers and business owners can avail 1-day revision course, 3-day exercise, and 5-day beginner forklift modules with flexible financing options. The experienced instructors at the training center understand the importance of combating workplace safety hazards and strive to train employees in operating, maintaining, and handling forklifts for optimal and safe business operations.
RS Forklift Training has left no stone unturned when serving as revolutionaries in the forklift training industry. Their courses are designed to meet all RTITB criteria and HSE standards, providing trainees with a safe and modern environment. All training is conducted at the highest standards, meeting all industry requirements.
About the Company
The RS Forklift Training Centre is a leading forklift training institute in the UK, offering four training courses for forklift operators in Birmingham and surrounding areas. The accredited institution offers a rigorous classroom experience with discussions and written tests, on-site training, and strict evaluation of all the components provided in courses. They have provided forklift training for 18 years, meeting all RTITB criteria and HSE standards. Their qualified instructors are experts in giving detailed education to the trainees. They also provide excellent on-site training at designated workshops for enhanced learning.
Contact Information
Phone: 0121 411 0727
Email: info@rsforkliftstraining.co.uk
Address: Haden Works, Haden St, Birmingham, B12 9BH
Website: https://www.rsforkliftstraining.co.uk/
