RS Forklift Training Now Provides a Holistic Suite of Forklift Training Programmes Encompassing the Material About LOLER and PUWER 1998 Codes
The UK-based forklift training centre has been making headlines for its top-notch training services since 2004, with more than 11,000 passed drivers onsite.
Birmingham, United Kingdom, February 26, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Whether it’s the manufacturing industry, port facilities, constriction sites, or a distribution warehouse, forklifts are a vital part of most operations in the workplace.
As reported by the Health and Safety Executive, the most prevalent fatal accident to workers continues as being struck by a moving vehicle, falling from a height, or benign struck by a falling object. These findings indicate how dangerous a forklift can be in the workplace.
In the wake of the increasing number of forklift-related accidents and fatalities in the UK, the Health and Safety Executive has developed more stringent laws and legislation to ensure business compliance. Any business in breach and violation of the legislation will be subject to heavy fines and severe prosecution.
Among the many laws businesses in the UK must follow, LOLER and PUWER 1998 have immense importance. These laws are subject to safe forklift operations in the workplace and have proven mutually beneficial for employers and employees. While forklift trucks often streamline a wide range of material transportation and handling tasks, their operation also makes people and property vulnerable to damage, injury, or even death without the right forklift training.
Forklift training plays a vital role in preventing accidents, fatalities, and fatalities in the workplace. These include items and materials slipping off the forklift’s pallets and the tires being punctured due to overturns to spillage of chemicals and hazardous solvents at the workplace, collisions, and tip-overs.
RS Forklift Training is a fully approved and accredited RTITB forklift training centre based in the heart of Birmingham. They use the best training techniques and the latest equipment to assist trainee development. With over 25 years of training experience, RS Forklift Training Birmingham has trained 11373 passed drivers onsite and 11274 drivers on training premises. Additionally, they have 27 machines that they utilize during their training programmes.
When asked about their holistic training programmes, a spokesperson for the company commented, “There’s a significant difference between driving a forklift and successfully operating one. While driving may seem easy, operating a forklift can prove to be extra challenging, especially if there’s a lack of training prospects. As forklifts are specialized vehicles used for a specific purpose during business operations, operators require special training and license to maneuver one.
"At RS Training Birmingham, we strive to equip our trainees with the skills and resources to become nifty and well-trained forklift operators and help businesses save a substantial amount of time, energy, and money wasted in the aftermath of dangerous forklift accidents. We have a large variety of courses including a one-day Refresher / Recertification course, 3-day training for experienced individuals, Bendi forklift training, and a 5-day novice training course.”
Workplaces where forklifts play a central role need to refer to LOLER 1998 rules most often as they specifically deal with lifting equipment. According to LOLER, an expert supervisor onsite is necessary during lifting operations. It also advises employees to consider several factors such as visibility, appropriate environment, location, proximity to potential hazards, and securing loads as they can compromise the safety of lifting operations. Moreover, it also emphasizes the importance of regular maintenance and pre-shift inspections.
Likewise, PUWER 1998 covers all kinds of work equipment, tools, and machinery instead of lifting equipment like LOLER. Under PUWER 1998, employers must ensure the forklifts meet safety standards and are used properly. This regulation explicitly deals with forklifts in the workplace and is envisioned to safeguard the workers against any forklift-related accidents or injuries.
At RS Forklift Training Centre, the teaching methods are of the highest standards and second to none. This effectively portrays the institute’s compliance with various government-introduced laws and legislations and their dedication to bringing the most advanced teaching methods. The instructors train aspiring learners to operate and handle various kinds of forklift trucks such as a counterbalance lift truck (electric, diesel, LPG), reach lift truck, order pickers, Bendi-Flexi0, PPT, and more.
RS Forklift Training offers a holistic forklift training solution that comprises all kinds of basic and advanced modules like principles of lifting, stability optimisation, forward and backward steering controls, confined and open area navigation, transferring palletised loads, and forklift maintenance.
It’s fair to say the RS Forklift Training has proven to be a valuable asset for businesses and operators alike. With their state-of-the-art onsite training facility and accredited RTITB courses, they have paved the way for a modernized and holistic approach to safe forklift training. Readers looking to avail themselves of their top-notch training programmes can contact the training centre using the contact details below.
About the Company
The RS Forklift Training Centre is a leading forklift training institute in the UK, offering four training courses for forklift operators in Birmingham and surrounding areas. The accredited institution offers a rigorous classroom experience with discussions and written tests, onsite training, and strict evaluation of all the components provided in courses.
They have provided forklift training for 18 years, meeting all RTITB criteria and HSE standards. Their qualified instructors provide thorough education to the trainees and excellent onsite training at designated workshops for enhanced learning.
Contact Information
Phone: 0121 411 0727
Email: info@rsforkliftstraining.co.uk
Address: Haden Works, Haden St, Birmingham, B12 9BH
Website: https://www.rsforkliftstraining.co.uk/
