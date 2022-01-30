Flexible Mapping of Amazon Charges in SAP for Better Reconciliation Using iPaaS Solution from INSYNC viz. APPSeCONNECT
A systematic look into the flexible data mapping capabilities provided by APPSeCONNECT for improved reconciliation between SAP and Amazon charges.
Kolkata, India, January 30, 2022 --(PR.com)-- With the massive customer base of Amazon, consisting of over 200 million Amazon Prime customers, the Amazon marketplace is one of the most lucrative online marketplaces for businesses to tap. Organizations operating with SAP can open themselves to excellent new opportunities by integrating SAP with Amazon. However, the process is an uphill challenge to accomplish manually.
APPSeCONNECT aids businesses overcome this challenge by coming packed with a base implementation of the software solution and offering flexible mapping of amazon charges for improved data reconciliation.
Amazon charges several fees to the merchant which are dependent on the business model and the promotions applied. The payout to the merchants is done periodically and as a single consolidated payment net of its fees, taxes, and other charges that may apply. During the reconciliation process, the merchant can encounter the following challenges.
1. Managing a high volume of transactions or charges.
2. Addressing fee type changes with changing geographical clusters and time.
3. Handling charges associated with orders and non-orders.
The following challenges extensively raise the importance of integrating SAP with Amazon to streamline the reconciliation of payments.
APPSeCONNECT comes pre-installed with inherent mapping of all Amazon fees to condition types with SAP which provides several features to simplify the reconciliation process, such as:
1. Enables automated cluster-wise entry of Amazon charges into SAP.
2. Provides flexible mapping of Amazon fee types to a condition fee type in SAP, with multiple fee types being mapped to a single condition type that is summed at the time of creation.
3. Automatically generates a reconciliation report in SAP once payment from Amazon is received.
Through these features, APPSeCONNECT offers merchants the following key advantages:
1. Enables faster payment reconciliation
2. Provides expanded geographical market reach and operation scaling.
3. Ensures businesses adhere to local regulations
By leveraging the capabilities APPSeCONNECT provides for businesses through the integration of Amazon and SAP, enterprises can focus their resources more on business growth instead of back-office operations.
To learn more in detail the advantages of integrating Amazon with SAP, head on to:
https://www.appseconnect.com/sap-amazon-integration-flexible-mapping-of-amazon-charges-for-better-reconciliation/
And to explore more about the advantages APPSeCONNECT can provide to businesses to stay ahead of the competition, go to:
https://www.appseconnect.com/features/
