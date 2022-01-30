Live Virtual Tax Sale Success Workshop Starts February 1 with the Tax Lien Lady
The Next Live Virtual Tax Sale Success Workshops on Tuesday, February 1 and Monday February 7, 2022.
East Stroudsburg, PA, January 30, 2022 --(PR.com)-- How do tax lien investors research tax sale properties and choose the right ones to bid on?
Find out on TaxLienLady’s® live virtual tax lien investing workshop. In this 4-hour, 2 day Workshop she will demonstrate how to make sure that the liens or redeemable tax deeds that the liens or deeds purchased in the online tax sales are profitable. This information is so important for tax lien investors to know that cost of this training has been reduced to only $197.
The major thing holding people back from investing tax liens or tax deeds is not knowing how to pick the right properties to bid on. One question that they get a lot is, “How do I do due diligence on the properties in the tax sale to ensure that I bid on good properties and don’t lose money?”
“That is a good question because you can lose money on your investment if you buy liens or deeds on properties that don’t have enough value,” states Ms. Musa
This is exactly what she will be teaching about in the next Live Virtual Tax Sale Success Workshop on Tuesday, February 1 and Monday February 7, 2022. She will show how to avoid making mistakes that can cost money and how to make sure that profits are made from tax liens and redeemable tax deeds in the online tax lien sales.
This Online Workshop will take place from 1:00pm to 3:00pm Eastern time for each day of the Workshop and both trainings will be recorded. A workbook and resource materials will be provided for each session. Day 1 will cover what online tax sales are coming up in the next few months, where and when they take place, and how to get the tax sale information and filter the tax sale list to the right properties to research. On day 2 Ms. Musa will show how to quickly get the information needed on the tax sale properties to determine which properties to bid on.
This 4 hours of training with bonuses and resource materials and is a $997 value. But it is available through January 31 for only $197.
To get more information or register go to https://TaxLienLady.com/tax-sale-success.
Find out on TaxLienLady’s® live virtual tax lien investing workshop. In this 4-hour, 2 day Workshop she will demonstrate how to make sure that the liens or redeemable tax deeds that the liens or deeds purchased in the online tax sales are profitable. This information is so important for tax lien investors to know that cost of this training has been reduced to only $197.
The major thing holding people back from investing tax liens or tax deeds is not knowing how to pick the right properties to bid on. One question that they get a lot is, “How do I do due diligence on the properties in the tax sale to ensure that I bid on good properties and don’t lose money?”
“That is a good question because you can lose money on your investment if you buy liens or deeds on properties that don’t have enough value,” states Ms. Musa
This is exactly what she will be teaching about in the next Live Virtual Tax Sale Success Workshop on Tuesday, February 1 and Monday February 7, 2022. She will show how to avoid making mistakes that can cost money and how to make sure that profits are made from tax liens and redeemable tax deeds in the online tax lien sales.
This Online Workshop will take place from 1:00pm to 3:00pm Eastern time for each day of the Workshop and both trainings will be recorded. A workbook and resource materials will be provided for each session. Day 1 will cover what online tax sales are coming up in the next few months, where and when they take place, and how to get the tax sale information and filter the tax sale list to the right properties to research. On day 2 Ms. Musa will show how to quickly get the information needed on the tax sale properties to determine which properties to bid on.
This 4 hours of training with bonuses and resource materials and is a $997 value. But it is available through January 31 for only $197.
To get more information or register go to https://TaxLienLady.com/tax-sale-success.
Contact
Tax Lien Lady L.L.C.Contact
Joanne Musa
1-866-630-3371
http://www.taxlienlady.com
http://taxlieninvestingtips.com/2015/04/24/tax-lien-investing-boot-camp/
Joanne Musa
1-866-630-3371
http://www.taxlienlady.com
http://taxlieninvestingtips.com/2015/04/24/tax-lien-investing-boot-camp/
Categories