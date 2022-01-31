Membit Inc. and Steinway & Sons Partner to Launch Augmented Reality App
New York, NY, January 31, 2022 --(PR.com)-- “Steinway Room View“ Will Revolutionize Customers’ Purchase Experience of the Brand’s World-Class Pianos
Augmented reality (AR) company, Membit Inc., announces the launch of Steinway & Sons’ custom-designed AR app, Steinway Room View. The app, developed by Membit, enables piano buyers to see what a new piano will look like in a home, studio, classroom, or performance space — completely virtually.
The Steinway Room View app’s seamless user interface allows both piano buyers and designers to work directly with Steinway Sales Representatives to experiment with how different piano sizes, colors and finishes will look in their chosen space(s). The AR pianos in Steinway Room View are stunningly detailed, realistic and accurate in scale.
“We selected Membit Inc. to develop Steinway Room View because of its track record of creating outstanding AR experiences in partnership with top luxury brands,” said Alexis Leon, Senior Retail Marketing Manager at Steinway & Sons. “This custom AR experience is the perfect tool for our customers to see exactly what a piano would look like in their home with the expert guidance of our sales team.”
While the app was developed against the backdrop of the pandemic and need for physical distancing requirements, it is ultimately a strategic move on Steinway’s part to embrace emerging technology.
“We were honored to be chosen by one of the most prestigious brands in the world to develop an AR app worthy of its name,” said Membit Inc. Co-Founder and CEO Jay Van Buren. “Steinway Room View is a perfect example of what AR can do best, letting people experience an exact 3D rendering together in real space in a way that physical limitations would otherwise make difficult or impossible.”
iOS device users can connect virtually with a Steinway & Sons Sales Representative either to make an appointment for an in-home visit or to conduct an AR consultation within the app. Download Steinway Room View from the App Store here: https://apps.apple.com/ee/app/steinway-room-view/id1589498947
“For the first time in our company’s long history, buyers can experiment with the placement of our beautiful pianos without ever leaving the comfort of their homes or having an in-person visit from a representative,” said Gavin English, President of Steinway & Sons Americas. “It is fascinating to see how today’s innovative technologies support the pianos that have been world icons since 1853. We’re very proud to launch Steinway Room View—there is nothing else like it in the piano world.”
About Membit Inc.
Membit is an AR company focused on creating human connection through AR/VR in a number of verticals. The company’s Human Positioning System (TM) allows for augmented reality to be used anytime, anywhere, by anyone, and powers Membit’s photo-sharing app that allows pictures to be placed and viewed in the exact location they were captured. Steinway joins other luxury brands like Related (real estate) and Kasmin Gallery (an international fine art gallery, that is launching an AR experience in Membit later this year for its collectors) as Membit partners.
Media Kit:
http://www.membit.co/steinway/
Press Contact:
Magdalene Soule
Membit Inc.
magdalene@membit.co
About Steinway & Sons
Since 1853, Steinway pianos have set an uncompromising standard for sound, touch, beauty, and value. Because of a dedication to continuous improvement, today’s Steinway remains the choice of 9 out of 10 concert artists, and it is the preferred piano of countless musicians, professional and amateur, throughout the world. For more information, visit www.steinway.com.
Press Contact:
Anthony Gilroy
Steinway & Sons
agilroy@steinway.com
(718) 204-3116
