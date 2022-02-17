Reclaiming the Village Book Release Announcement
Columbus, OH, February 17, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Kayla Brissi, the owner of Kayla Brissi LLC and founder of Domination Digital Marketing™, is proud to announce the book release of "Reclaiming the Village: Parents Taking Back Their Rightful Place In The Family," written by Kathy Starks on February 17, 2022. The book is available in paperback and electronic versions through Amazon and other book retailers worldwide.
About the book:
Reclaiming the Village includes Kathy's experiences from being a school counselor for nearly 25 years with teenagers at both the middle school and high school level, their risky thrill-seeking behaviors, the rise of adolescent mental illnesses, and the lack of togetherness—a "village." In the book, she provides practical strategies for parents and their families to get back on track to support the teens to thrive in preparation for adulthood.
“Kathy provides parents and caregivers with tons of practical advice in a very readable, user friendly manner. I highly recommend this read for all parents as a guidebook on one of life’s most important adventures.” - Joan Selle Zeller LMSW, ATR
Important Book Information:
Paperback ISBN-13: 978-1-948985-09-3
Amazon Kindle eBook ASIN: B09S7KW21C
Amazon URL: https://amzn.to/3u80vxG
About Kathy Starks:
Kathy Starks is a school counselor with over 30 years of experience in education. She has worked as a middle school counselor for 23 years and recently worked part-time as a high school counselor for the last six years. Kathy enjoys her interactions with teens and their families. Her second passion is playing tennis, and she loves being the junior varsity tennis coach at the high school level. Kathy resides in Columbus, Ohio.
About Domination Digital Marketing™:
Based out of Wisconsin Rapids, WI, Domination Digital Marketing™, a subsidiary of Kayla Brissi LLC, is a small boutique marketing agency serving authors and business owners globally. They pride themselves on the quality of their work, results, and the exposure they help their clients achieve with their unique blend of services. Their goal is to help their clients dominate the online space allowing them to share their message and gifts with the world and connect with their ideal readers and audience through their content, whether through audio, visual, text, or any combination of the three.
Kathy is available for interviews, speaking engagements, events, or other collaborative opportunities. Please contact Kathy at kathy.starks@yahoo.com for any publicity requests, quotes, or general information.
To learn more about Kathy, follow her at facebook.com/authorkathystarks.
Contact
Kayla Brissi
715-451-5428
https://www.kaylabrissi.com
