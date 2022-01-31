Afrail Express High-Speed Passenger Rail Systems to Connect the African Continent
Afrail Express seeks to transport more than 600 million paying passengers and more than 500 million packages through its express courier service, every week.
Windhoek, Namibia, January 31, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Afrailways is developing Afrail Express as a high-speed passenger rail system, based on Magnetic Levitation (Maglev) Technology, to connect the entire African continent, from South Africa to Morocco to Nigeria to Egypt via in-between countries such as Botswana, Namibia, Angola, Zambia, DRC, to Kenya, and back to South Africa via Tanzania, Malawi, Zimbabwe, Malawi, Mozambique, Swaziland, and Lesotho.
Afrail Express is poised to make travel between cities and countries in Sub-Sahara and North Africa to be faster, safer, and more affordable, with the potential to transport more than 600 million paying passengers and more than 500 million packages through its express courier service, every week when fully commissioned.
"With African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) setup to accelerate intra-African trade and boosting Africa's trading position, Afrail Express seeks to help Africa meets the Agenda 2063," states Rachel Long, Corporate Strategy, Afrailways.
Afrail Express seeks to appoint a reputable EPC as the Main Contractor for the construction of the Afrail Express infrastructure.
The construction and operations of Afrail Express has potential to create more than 50 million direct and indirect job opportunities throughout Africa, with the possibilities to contribute over USD $5 trillion to the African GDP.
The first phase for the Afrail Express high-speed passenger rail, powered by Maglev, is to connect Johannesburg to Lagos, Lagos to Cairo, and Cairo to Johannesburg via in-between countries.
About Afrail Express
Afrail Express is a flagship development project between Switzerland-based Afrailways and Namibia-based Groot Suisse Industries. Afrail Express is committed to moving Africa, one passenger at a time, more safer, faster and affordable.
Contact Info:
Afrail Express Ltd
Windhoek, Namibia
LinkedIn: https://linkedin.com/company/afrailexpress
Facebook: https://facebook.com/afrailexpress
Instagram: https://instagram.com/afrailexpress
Twitter: https://twitter.com/afrailexpress
Safe Harbor Act
This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ from expectations, estimates and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results.
Categories