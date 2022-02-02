Budhaditya Ghosh's Political Thriller Takes the Refugee Crisis Into the Stars
The debutant's harsh take on humanitarian politics inches dangerously close to the attitudes of some modern political actors.
Kolkata, India, February 02, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The strongest stories are often told in brief, and "The Aliens" exemplifies this maxim in full. The 50-page piece, while short by novel standards, envisions a situation that will perhaps bite too close for comfort on the modern conscience. Jupiter and its orbiting moons are due to be hit by a gamma-ray burst: a deadly interstellar phenomenon that will scorch the life from anything in its path, including the run-down shanty towns that the impoverished workers of the gas mining industries call home. The United Terran Government's military forces struggle to pull off an orderly evacuation. On the other hand, tensions flare in the legislative assembly as the issue of allocating resources to the care of the refugees comes under discussion.
The book, which is currently available in paperback format and is open for pre-orders in e-book form, covers this uncertain and unstable time. As unforeseen circumstances disbalance both sides of the equation, only the most desperate of measures can save the day. The question, however, remains: whose day precisely is meant to be saved?
Playing heavily on the double meaning of its title, "The Aliens" tells a concise and harrowing tale of a so-called rescue operation caught in the throes of human vices. The book is available exclusively on Amazon in digital and paperback format.
