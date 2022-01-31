Evolution Analytics Announces a Self-Service Project Estimator for Strategy Engagements
Evolution Analytics, LLC announced a Self-Service Project Estimator for Analytics & Data Science Strategy engagements. This is revolutionary for a consulting company to provide automated estimates.
Chicago, IL, January 31, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Prospective clients can click “Get Estimate” from the EvolutionAnalytics.com website, fill out five scoping questions and quickly receive a customized time and cost estimate based on their specific requirements. This estimator is meant to accelerate the process and enable clients to get a better understanding of what drives time and costs. To get a highly customized estimate, clients can still ask for a scoping session with Evolution Analytics consultants to provide deeper insights into their unique needs and constraints.
“Prospective clients want the ability to quickly get estimates for Analytics & Data Science strategy engagements without jumping through hoops,” said Todd Nash, Principal at Evolution Analytics. “We have executed hundreds of these engagements and wanted to live up to our mantra ‘Automate with Science’. Machine Learning was leveraged to identify the critical components that drive scope and complexity while automating the estimation process. The Project Estimator is in response to the marketplace demand for self-service, scoping for success estimates that are based on their specific criteria.”
About Evolution Analytics
Evolution Analytics, LLC (https://www.evolutionanalytics.com) is a professional services firm focused exclusively on delivering analytics and data science consulting services. The firm leverages proven, business-driven practices to help mid-sized companies accelerate their growth. They believe that the mid-market has been underserved by data and analytic solutions, having found them too expensive and too complicated to implement. That barrier to entry that held many mid-market companies back is gone. Evolution Analytics specializes in helping mid-market companies take advantage of these new technologies and leverage the lessons we’ve learned from market leaders.
