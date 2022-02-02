Sparked by the Pandemic, Artist Lady Lucas Launches New Sea Glass Art Business
Lady Lucas’ New Online Shop Highlights Original Artwork Made with Genuine Sea Glass from the Jersey Shore.
Belmar, NJ, February 02, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Artist Ashley Lucas (also known as Lady Lucas) has officially launched her newest brand of whimsical artwork under the name "Sook & Hook." The nautical wall and home decor found within her new online shop features authentic Jersey Shore sea glass.
Lucas, a resident and active member of the downtown Jersey City arts community for over a decade, felt forced into finding a more livable day to day environment for her family a few months into the COVID-19 pandemic. After scouring neighborhoods commutable to New York City, an opportunity arose to live in Belmar, NJ.
Shortly after assimilating into the local culture, Ashley became aware of the popular hobby of collecting "sea glass," which obtains its smooth patina from the salt in the ocean and needs decades of tumbling in the water in order to become frosted. The scarcity of the glass adds to its appeal and value.
“The practice of hunting for glass became the one thing that maintained my sanity during such a turbulent time. The daily ritual of beachcombing walks offered me time with my son and a newfound ability to bond with the sea,” Lucas says.
During the 2021 holiday season, she created two sea glass art pieces for friends and casually listed one of them on a local online forum. What ensued was enough orders to keep her busy day and night for four weeks straight.
A unique way to honor the majesty of the ocean
When asked to reflect on her new business, Lucas states, “For me, Sook & Hook is a great example of something wonderful that came out of the darkness of the pandemic. The artwork I create for customers is essentially my own personal love letter to the ocean.”
About Sook & Hook
Named after two rambunctious shore squirrels, "Sook & Hook" offers whimsical sea glass art and nautical decor. Based in Belmar, NJ, all products are designed and created by Lady Lucas, an artist and illustrator that has collaborated with and designed products for such brands as West Elm, Williamson Home, Canopy Hilton, OOLY and her own illustrated character brand Linzer Lane.
Contact
Sook & HookContact
Ashley Lucas
917-254-8310
www.sookandhook.com
